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Home > World > UPDATE 39-Coupe de France Summaries

UPDATE 39-Coupe de France Summaries

UPDATE 39-Coupe de France Summaries

Written By:
Published: November 15, 2026 13:04:19 IST

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UPDATE 39-Coupe de France Summaries

Nov 15 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Coupe de France on Saturday (start times are CET) 7th Round ……………………………………………………….. Tourcoing () 0 Reims () 1 …………..

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 15, 2026 1:04 PM IST
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UPDATE 39-Coupe de France Summaries
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