UPDATE 4-Friendlies Summaries

Oct 4 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Friendlies on Sunday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ……………………………………………………….. Comoros (0) 0 Yellow card: Omari 51 Subs used

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