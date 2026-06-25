US Ambassador wishes Dinesh Trivedi success as he assumes "important role" as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday extended his best wishes to India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, as he takes charge of his new diplomatic assignment in Dhaka.

In a post on social media platform X, Ambassador Gor, who also holds the charge of US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, expressed his enthusiasm for future collaboration, writing, “Wishing High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi all the very best as he assumes his important role as India’s new High Commissioner to Bangladesh. As the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, I look forward to working closely with him.”

Wishing High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi @ihcdhaka all the very best as he assumes his important role as India’s new High Commissioner to Bangladesh. As the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, I look forward to working closely with him. pic.twitter.com/Ec2o9I53bR — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 25, 2026

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi presented his credentials on Thursday to Mohammed Shahabuddin, the President of Bangladesh, at the Bangabhaban presidential palace.

The new Indian High Commissioner was welcomed to Bangabhaban with a formal ceremony, including a guard of honour. He then met with the President and presented his credentials, at which time President Mohammed Shahabuddin welcomed Trivedi to Bangladesh and expressed hope that he would contribute to the development of relations between Bangladesh and India during his tenure.

Notably, the Centre has accorded India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi a status equivalent to that of a Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, only for ceremonial functions.

An office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentions that Trivedi has been accorded the rank and status of a Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence as a measure personal to him without making any change to the existing order of precedence.

“The undersigned is directed to say that Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, has been assigned the equivalent status of Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence (ToP) as a measure personal to him, without amending the Table of Precedence. This position in the Table of Precedence is for ceremonial functions only,” reads the memorandum.

Immediately following the presentation of his credentials, High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi was scheduled to visit the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park to inspect visa operations, after which the High Commissioner was to have a brief interaction with the media.

This formal assumption of charge follows Trivedi’s arrival in Dhaka by road on June 12, when he entered Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole land border. Trivedi succeeds Pranay Kumar Verma, who served as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh for four years until May this year.

The transition marks the final step in an appointment process that began on April 27, when the Ministry of External Affairs initially announced Trivedi’s posting as the next envoy to Dhaka. Following that announcement, he formally received his Letters of Credence from President Droupadi Murmu on June 5.

Ahead of assuming his official duties in Dhaka, Trivedi had visited Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata. During the visit, he expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh would continue to strengthen their ties based on shared aspirations, democratic values and people-to-people connections.

A veteran politician, Trivedi brings significant administrative experience to this critical diplomatic role, having served as Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the Manmohan Singh-led government.

He has also represented West Bengal in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, where he was elected from the Barrackpore constituency from 2009 to 2019.

Recognised for his legislative contributions, Trivedi was honoured with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2016-17 and has chaired several parliamentary forums, including the Indo-European Union Parliamentary Forum.

He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021 after resigning from the All India Trinamool Congress.

This high-profile political appointment comes at a crucial juncture as India and Bangladesh actively look to further ties across several strategic sectors. (ANI)

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