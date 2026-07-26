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Home > World > US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING

US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING

US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING

Written By:
Published: July 26, 2026 00:46:16 IST

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US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING

US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 12:46 AM IST
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US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING

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US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING

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US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING
US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING
US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING
US APPEALS COURT REFUSES TO ALLOW IMPLEMENTATION OF TRUMP'S ORDER RESTRICTING MAIL-IN VOTING

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