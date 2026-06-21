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Home > World > "We will remain in the security zone": Netanyahu vows to maintain presence in South Lebanon

"We will remain in the security zone": Netanyahu vows to maintain presence in South Lebanon

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/the-moment-we-feel-pakistan-threatens-war-against-india-over-indus-water-treaty-as-water-crisis-exposes-domestic-failure20260621232302"> <p class="title">"The moment we feel ...": Pakistan threatens war against India over Indus Water Treaty as water crisis exposes domestic failure</p> <a>

"The moment we feel ...": Pakistan threatens war against India over Indus Water Treaty as water crisis exposes domestic failure

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 23:51:12 IST

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"We will remain in the security zone": Netanyahu vows to maintain presence in South Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed that Israel will remain unyielding in its commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weaponry and maintaining military pressure against its proxy, Hezbollah in South Lebanon. The Israeli leader’s comments come as direct negotiations between the United States and Iran in Switzerland raise significant concerns in Jerusalem regarding potential restrictions on Israel’s strategic autonomy.

Speaking in Hebrew at a memorial gathering marking the 50th anniversary of the passing of his brother, Yoni Netanyahu, who fell while commanding an elite Israel Defence Forces unit during the Entebbe hostage rescue mission, the Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the current geopolitical situation.

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“With regard to Iran: Whatever diplomatic developments may occur, I will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. As long as I am prime minister of Israel, that will not happen,” he stated.

Reflecting on his brother’s legacy, the Prime Minister added, “To this sacred mission, I have dedicated my life since your fall, Yoni,” pledging that the state “stands firm in defence of our vital national interests.”

Netanyahu also defended his administration’s military strategy over the past year, reiterating that he initiated campaigns against Iran “in order to remove the immediate threat of annihilation posed by the evil regime in Iran.” He further cautioned that “had we not acted, they would already have had nuclear bombs in their possession, and they would have used them.”

Regarding the ongoing military presence in southern Lebanon, the Prime Minister remained resolute against calls for an immediate withdrawal.

“We have achieved tremendous accomplishments, and we will not relinquish them. We will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary in order to protect the precious residents of the north and all the citizens of Israel [from Hezbollah attacks]. As prime minister of Israel, I insist on this unequivocally, and nothing will change it,” he stated.

This firm stance from the Israeli leadership has met with direct opposition from Beirut, where Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has declared that Israel will not be permitted to maintain a presence within Lebanon. Qassem warned that his group is prepared to retaliate against any breaches of the ceasefire by Israeli forces, according to Al Jazeera.

These conflicting positions highlight growing regional volatility, as the remarks from Hezbollah follow reports from Israeli officials who have stated that troops retain the freedom to operate without constraints to neutralise threats throughout Lebanon, despite the implementation of a formal ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Friday, as noted by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 11:51 PM IST
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"We will remain in the security zone": Netanyahu vows to maintain presence in South Lebanon

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"We will remain in the security zone": Netanyahu vows to maintain presence in South Lebanon

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"We will remain in the security zone": Netanyahu vows to maintain presence in South Lebanon
"We will remain in the security zone": Netanyahu vows to maintain presence in South Lebanon
"We will remain in the security zone": Netanyahu vows to maintain presence in South Lebanon
"We will remain in the security zone": Netanyahu vows to maintain presence in South Lebanon

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