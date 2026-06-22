"Will put myself forward as part of this process": Andy Burnham confirms PM leadership bid after Starmer resignation

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): Senior British Labour Party politician Andy Burnham has officially announced his bid to succeed Keir Starmer as leader, following Starmer’s resignation as both Prime Minister and party head on Monday.

This move triggers a leadership contest to determine the next occupant of Downing Street, with the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) set to begin accepting nominations on July 9.

In response to the resignation, Burnham expressed gratitude for Starmer’s dedication during a difficult term.

In a statement shared on X, he noted, “His decision marks the beginning of a transition, and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process.”

Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period. His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will… — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) June 22, 2026

Burnham further underscored the necessity of steady leadership during the transition.

He added, “The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most, and that is what it will get. As we move forward, our priority must be to work together to get the country back to where we all want it to be. People want to see progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for the next generation. Political change should never distract from the responsibility to improve people’s lives.”

Widely regarded as the frontrunner, Burnham gained significant momentum after returning to Westminster by defeating a Reform UK candidate in a pivotal by-election in Makerfield.

His campaign has secured early backing from former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who previously exited Starmer’s cabinet due to a lack of confidence in his leadership.

In a statement posted on X, Streeting confirmed his support for Burnham, asserting, “Having spoken at length with Andy in recent days, I’m convinced that there is a place for those ideas under his leadership; that he is committed to building an inclusive party that draws on the best of our political traditions; and that he can win the fight of our lives against the forces of nationalism.”

pic.twitter.com/ZVX6vS6Tl2 — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) June 22, 2026

Starmer’s resignation comes after sustained pressure within the Labour Party following a prolonged period of waning popularity, marking him as the sixth British Prime Minister to resign within the last ten years.

Addressing the public from outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer stated that he had heeded concerns within the party and chosen to step down, though he will continue to serve until a successor is finalised. (ANI)

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