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Home > World > "Will remain in security zone in South Lebanon": Netanyahu reiterates stance, says prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

"Will remain in security zone in South Lebanon": Netanyahu reiterates stance, says prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/ceasefire-in-lebanon-opening-of-hormuz-elements-of-nuclear-deal-dominate-first-round-of-us-iran-talks-in-switzerland-axios20260622042243"> <p class="title">Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios</p> <a>

Ceasefire in Lebanon, opening of Hormuz, elements of nuclear deal dominate first round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland: Axios

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 05:36:12 IST

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"Will remain in security zone in South Lebanon": Netanyahu reiterates stance, says prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time) reaffirmed that Israeli forces would remain in a security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect the country’s citizens, while asserting Israel’s commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking at the Jerusalem News Syndicate’s (JNS) International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu said Israeli military operations had eliminated what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear programme.

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“We have prevented Iran from carrying out a plan to annihilate us, and today they would have had a nuclear weapon, an atomic bomb, to do so. We prevented that from happening. We removed an existential danger. And had we not acted in Operation Rising Lion and then in Operation Roaring Lion, Iran would have had atomic bombs. And let me tell you something, they would have used them. That’s what we prevented,” Netanyahu said.

Highlighting cooperation with the United States, the Israeli Prime Minister said, “Together with our American friends, the American Air Force, and the American military, we carried out the largest air strike in our history.”

He further claimed that the joint military operations had significantly damaged Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“We destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure,” Netanyahu said, adding, “But we didn’t just confront Iran. We shattered Iran’s terror axis.”

Addressing ongoing diplomatic efforts, referring to US-Iran technical talks in Switzerland as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU), Netanyahu said Israel’s position on preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons would remain unchanged regardless of the outcome of negotiations.

“I said, no matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement or without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, will never have a nuclear weapon. Never. As long as I am the prime minister of Israel, I will not let that happen,” he said.

Netanyahu also reiterated Israel’s position on maintaining a military presence in southern Lebanon, saying it was necessary to ensure the security of Israeli citizens.

“And I said something else about Lebanon, and I repeat it here a few minutes ago: as long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon. And the reason is perfectly understood. No country would be asked to do otherwise,” he said.

The Israeli Prime Minister stressed that Israel’s conflict was with Hezbollah rather than the Lebanese state and expressed hope for future peace with Lebanon if the Iran-backed group no longer posed a threat.

“We do everything in our power to protect our people. We don’t have a war with Lebanon. We have a war with Hezbollah who terrorises Lebanon and seeks our destruction. And when that proxy of Iran is no longer a threat, whether it’s dismantled or disarmed, yes, we’ll have peace with Lebanon and I look forward to signing it,” Netanyahu added.

The Israeli leader’s comments come as the first round of technical talks between the United States and Iran in Switzerland concluded with discussions on maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon, ensuring the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and addressing key aspects of a potential nuclear agreement.

Prior to his addresses at the JNS International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu, at a memorial gathering marking the 50th anniversary of the passing of his brother, Yoni Netanyahu, affirmed that Israel will remain unyielding in its commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weaponry and maintaining military pressure against its proxy, Hezbollah, in South Lebanon. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 5:36 AM IST
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Tags: existential-threathezbollahIran nuclear threatisraeli-securitylebanon-conflictmilitary operationsnetanyahu-speechnuclear-infrastructureUS-Israel alliance

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"Will remain in security zone in South Lebanon": Netanyahu reiterates stance, says prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

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"Will remain in security zone in South Lebanon": Netanyahu reiterates stance, says prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

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"Will remain in security zone in South Lebanon": Netanyahu reiterates stance, says prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons
"Will remain in security zone in South Lebanon": Netanyahu reiterates stance, says prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons
"Will remain in security zone in South Lebanon": Netanyahu reiterates stance, says prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons
"Will remain in security zone in South Lebanon": Netanyahu reiterates stance, says prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

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