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Home > BL News > A Nutritious Festive Choice

A Nutritious Festive Choice

A Nutritious Festive Choice

Written By:
Last updated: October 23, 2026 15:00:11 IST

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A Nutritious Festive Choice

New Delhi [India], October 22: Festive menus are evolving, with familiar favourites finding new expressions through fresh ingredients and contemporary flavours. This season, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is encouraging consumers to bring avocado to the festive table as a nutritious and delicious addition to traditional and modern recipes.

Naturally rich in healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals, avocado offers an easy way to add more nourishment to festive eating, while its creamy texture, taste and mild flavour make it easy to pair with a variety of dishes.

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Ms. Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author, said, “Avocados are nutrient-rich fruits packed with heart-friendly monounsaturated fats, fibre and potassium. They can support heart health, digestion and satiety, while providing a range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that make them a wholesome addition to everyday meals.”

Tradition, with a healthy twist

Avocado can easily find its way into familiar favourites, adding nutrition, flavour and a creamy texture to everyday preparations. From chutneys, chaat and raita to parathas, salads and festive appetisers, there are plenty of simple ways to enjoy it.

Think avocado chaat with festive toppings, a creamy avocado dip served alongside traditional snacks, colourful avocado salads for family gatherings or avocado-filled bites that add a modern touch to the festive spread.

Avocado’s versatility also comes from its different stages of ripeness. Slightly firm avocados can be sliced or diced for salads, bhel and sandwiches, while ripe, creamy avocados work well in chutneys, raita, dips, spreads and even desserts. This makes it easy to use avocados across festive meals, family gatherings, and casual evenings with friends and family.

Not sure which avocado to pick? For immediate consumption, choose one that gives slightly gentle pressure when pressed. If it feels firm, leave it at room temperature for a few days to ripen. This makes it easy to buy avocados ahead of a festive meal and use them when they are ready.

Making room for something new

Festive food doesn’t always have to mean choosing between the traditional and the new. Bringing the two together can open simple, delicious ways to enjoy familiar favourites differently.

With its 2026 campaign thought, “Make Wellness Joyful,” WAO encourages consumers to discover creative ways to enjoy avocado this festive season bringing together nutrition, flavour and the joy of good food.

Because traditions are worth keeping and sometimes, they’re even better with a healthy twist.

Featured Festive Recipes

Recipe credit: Chef Bristi Kumari (bristihomekitchen): https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQOvu7gki1B

Avocado Chaat Board

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup chopped onion
  • ¼ cup chopped tomatoes
  • 1 cup boiled chickpeas
  • 1 tsp chopped green chilli
  • Red chilli powder, to taste
  • Chaat masala, to taste
  • Salt, to taste
  • Black salt, to taste
  • 1–2 chopped avocados
  • Pomegranate seeds, as required
  • Nylon sev, as required
  • Masala peanuts, as required
  • Sweet tamarind chutney, as required
  • Papdi, as required

Method

  1. In a bowl, combine the chopped onion, tomatoes, boiled chickpeas and green chilli.
  2. Add red chilli powder, chaat masala, salt and black salt. Mix well.
  3. Add the chopped avocado and gently mix, taking care not to mash the avocado.
  4. Arrange the prepared chaat mixture on a serving board.
  5. Top with pomegranate seeds, nylon sev and masala peanuts.
  6. Drizzle with sweet tamarind chutney.
  7. Arrange papdi around the chaat and serve immediately.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016, representing avocado growers, exporters, and importers worldwide. WAO promotes avocado consumption by sharing evidence-based insights into its nutritional benefits while advocating for sustainable global supply chains.

Website: www.worldavocadoorganisation.com
To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com
For further information: info@worldavocadoorganisation.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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A Nutritious Festive Choice

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