Aastha Spintex Stock price up 10% on Rs. 51.46 crore order book for Falcon Yarns

Board Approves 1:1 Bonus, Dividend, and Strategic Forward Integration into Fabric Manufacturing

Halvad (Gujarat) [India], August 5: Aastha Spintex Limited (NSE: AASTHA | BSE: 544808), Gujarat based integrated cotton yarn manufacturer, today announced a strong cumulative order book position of approximately Rs.51.46 Crores for Falcon Yarns Private Limited, its acquiring company, covering the period August 2026 to October 2026.

Highlightes:-

After getting listed on the main board, company In board meeting on 27 July company announced its FY26 results. Reported Revenue from operations of Rs. 352 crore, Net Profit of Rs. 23.8 crore.

Three-Pillar Growth Strategy Unveiled: Financial Excellence, Shareholder Rewards, and Vertical Integration from Yarn to Fabric

Board approves a 1:1 bonus issue and increase in the company’s authorised share capital from Rs. 45 crore to Rs. 100 crore to facilitate the bonus issue,

Board approves expansion into forward integrated textile products, including grey fabric and other value added fabric products under the company’s proprietary brand,

Follows the recent acquisition of Falcon Yarns, which will increase spinning capacity from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT and spindle capacity from 25,920 to 61,824

Stock Price of the company was up 10% at Rs. 83.7 per share on 04 August 2026.

The Board of Directors has simultaneously approved a comprehensive three-pillar growth plan including a 1:1 bonus issue, dividend, and strategic forward integration into fabric manufacturing — marking a transformative phase in the Company’s evolution from a yarn manufacturer to an integrated textile player. The company also unveiled Three-Pillar Growth Strategy: Financial Excellence, Shareholder Rewards, and Vertical Integration from Yarn to Fabric

The confirmed order book comprises 38 orders aggregating 17.35 lakh kilograms of cotton yarn from a diversified base of over 10 clients across domestic markets — representing approximately 20.62% of the Company’s FY2024‐25 revenue and providing clear revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Key Highlights:

Robust Order Book: Confirmed orders worth Rs.51.46 Crores scheduled for execution between August and October 2026.

Strong Monthly Run Rate: August (Rs.25.72 Cr) and September (Rs.24.42 Cr) order books reflect consistent, high‐value demand.

Marquee & Diversified Clientele: Orders from 10+ reputed clients including Fair Deal, Elkins Tradelinks Ltd, A M Trading, ACME Textile, Alexa Knitfab Pvt Ltd, Amit Export, Amita Yarn Fab, Ankita Export, Niya Textile, Sharvay Agronics LLP and Ventex Textile.

Repeat Business Momentum: Key clients placed multiple repeat orders across the threemonth period — a strong endorsement of product quality, reliability and client trust.

New Client Addition: A M Trading onboarded during the period, further expanding market reach and strengthening the growing customer base.

Core Product Focus: All orders pertain to the Company’s core cotton yarn segment, manufactured at its Gujarat facilities.

Management Commentary: “The strength of our order book reflects the trust our clients place in us and the consistent quality of our cotton yarn. With repeat orders from our marquee customers and the addition of new clients, we enter the coming quarters with strong revenue visibility and confidence in our growth trajectory.

After getting listed on the main board, company In board meeting on 27 July company announced its FY26 results. Reported Revenue from operations of Rs. 352 crore, Net Profit of Rs. 23.8 crore. Over the past four years, Aastha Spintex has achieved a remarkable profit growth of approximately 2,200—from a base of approximately ₹1 Crore to ₹23.8 Crore — demonstrating the Company’s disciplined execution and operational excellence.

At its meeting held on July 23, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares (one bonus share for every one equity share held), an increase in the company’s authorised share capital from Rs. 45 crore to Rs. 100 crore to facilitate the bonus issue, and expansion into forward integrated textile products, including grey fabric and other value added fabric products under its proprietary brand. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.10 per equity share of face value Rs. 10 for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The approved bonus issue reflects the company’s confidence in its long term growth outlook and its commitment to rewarding shareholders. The increase in authorised share capital will facilitate the issuance of bonus shares and support the company’s future capital requirements. Alongside these initiatives, Aastha Spintex’s approved expansion into value added textile products marks an important step in strengthening its presence across the textile value chain and creating new opportunities for sustainable growth.

The approved initiatives build on a series of strategic milestones achieved by Aastha Spintex in recent weeks. Following its successful listing on the main boards of the NSE and BSE, the company completed the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, more than doubling its annual spinning capacity from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT and increasing its spindle capacity from 25,920 to 61,824. The proposed expansion into value added fabric products is a natural progression of this enhanced manufacturing platform, enabling the company to leverage its expanded yarn production capabilities while moving further along the textile value chain.

The company’s growth strategy has also been supported by strong financial performance over the last two financial years. The company’s revenue increased from Rs.240 crore in FY23 to Rs.352 crore in FY25, reflecting a CAGR of 21.2%. During the same period, net profit grew from Rs.1.1 crore to Rs.23 crore, representing a CAGR of 356%. The company also reported a significant improvement in its operating performance, with its Operating Profit Margin increasing from 5.87% in FY23 to 14.16% in FY25. EBITDA margin also strengthened from 6.05% to 14.45%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and a disciplined approach to cost management.

The company will announce the record date for the bonus issue and final dividend in due course, following the receipt of the necessary approvals and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Backed by its expanded manufacturing capacity, strengthened capital base and a clear focus on forward integration, Aastha Spintex remains committed to creating long term value for its shareholders while strengthening its position across the textile value chain.

About Aastha Spintex Limited :

Aastha Spintex Limited is an integrated textile manufacturer engaged in the production of 100% cotton yarn and cotton bales. Incorporated in 2013, the company operates a state of the art manufacturing facility at Halvad, Gujarat, offering carded, combed and compact cotton yarn in the Ne 26 to Ne 40 count range. With an integrated ginning and spinning operation, a strong focus on quality, operational efficiency and sustainable manufacturing, Aastha Spintex serves a diverse B2B customer base across domestic and international markets.