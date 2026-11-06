Adisoft Technologies Doubles Up in H1 FY27: Net Profit Soars 118%, EBITDA Rockets 106%

Total Income up 48% | EBITDA margin expands 653 bps to 23.19% | New Bhosari facility set to power 4–5x scale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Adisoft Technologies Limited (NSE: ADISOFT | INE20PL01012), an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, robotic work cells, smart material handling systems, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

H1 FY27 Standalone Financial Highlights

Total Income increased 48.14% to ₹73.52 Cr in H1 FY27, up from ₹49.63 Cr in H1 FY26.

increased in H1 FY27, up from ₹49.63 Cr in H1 FY26. EBITDA grew 106.17% to ₹17.05 Cr , up from ₹8.27 Cr in the same period last year.

grew , up from ₹8.27 Cr in the same period last year. EBITDA margin improved 653 bps to 23.19% , up from 16.66% in H1 FY26.

improved , up from 16.66% in H1 FY26. Net profit increased 117.89% to ₹11.57 Cr , up from ₹5.31 Cr in H1 FY26.

increased , up from ₹5.31 Cr in H1 FY26. Net profit margin improved 504 bps to 15.74%, up from 10.70% a year earlier.

Recent Key Developments

Capacity Expansion

New 70,000 sq ft integrated facility at Bhosari, Pune: Construction progressing well, bringing manufacturing, engineering, software, design, assembly and testing under one roof.

Construction progressing well, bringing manufacturing, engineering, software, design, assembly and testing under one roof. Built for 4–5x scale: Expected to be partially operational from end of Q3 FY27; designed to support 4–5x the current revenue base.

Awards & Recognition

Five national awards from Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI): Honoured at the MEI Channel Partner Meet in Vietnam, including the President’s Global Award for Industrial Digitalization Excellence and All-India No. 1 Channel Partner for the third consecutive year .

Honoured at the MEI Channel Partner Meet in Vietnam, including the and . Two national recognitions at Vigyan Bhavan: MSMECCII Bharat Ratna Award 2026 and Best Sustainable Company of the Year 2026.

Certification

ISO 9001:2015 certified: Awarded in June 2026 for the Company’s Quality Management System.

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Chairman & Managing Director of Adisoft Technologies Limited, said, “H1 FY27 has been a landmark half for Adisoft, and I am delighted to report that we have more than doubled our profitability. Total Income grew 48% year-on-year, EBITDA surged 106% and Net Profit soared 118%. Equally encouraging is the quality of this growth – EBITDA margin expanded by 653 bps and PAT margin by 504 bps, driven by a richer mix of high-value smart-factory solutions, our reusable in-house design and software IP, and strong operating leverage. What makes this performance even more meaningful is that it has come in the first half, which has traditionally been our seasonally lighter period. The half was also marked by important milestones, including our listing on NSE Emerge, ISO 9001:2015 certification, five national awards from Mitsubishi Electric India and two national recognitions at Vigyan Bhavan.

Our business momentum remains robust. A healthy order book and a strong pipeline of enquiries give us good visibility for a seasonally stronger second half. Our new integrated facility at Bhosari is progressing well and is expected to be partially operational from the end of Q3 FY27. Designed to support 4–5x our current revenue base, it will unlock larger, more complex, multi-segment orders. Alongside, we are scaling into high-growth non-automotive verticals such as pharmaceuticals, packaging, warehousing & logistics and white goods, deepening our capabilities in robotics, machine vision, Industrial IoT and traceability, and expanding our international footprint. For FY27, we are targeting around 25% revenue growth, a sustainable PAT margin of 13–14% and a debt-free balance sheet by year-end, and we are well on track to deliver on this ambition.

The industry tailwinds are highly favourable. India’s industrial automation market is poised for strong, sustained growth over the coming years, while robot installations in India are at a record high and robot density remains well below global averages – pointing to a long runway for adoption. The push for smart factories, Industry 4.0, Make in India and PLI-led manufacturing is accelerating this shift. As a full-stack integrator that connects the shop floor to the IT layer, Adisoft is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity. We enter the second half with confidence and optimism, and remain committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth and long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

About Adisoft Technologies Limited

Adisoft Technologies Limited, headquartered in Pune, India, is an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, smart material handling systems, robotic work cells, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions. With over 13 years of experience and a workforce of 180+ employees, the company serves sectors including automotive automation, automotive OEMs, packaging & printing, pharmaceuticals, and municipal utilities. Adisoft focuses on integrating shop-floor equipment with digital and IT-enabled systems to improve operational efficiency while reducing human intervention.

The company has developed strong in-house design, assembly, and testing capabilities, enabling it to deliver customized automation and process control solutions. Its product portfolio includes vision-based inspection systems, tracking and traceability systems, smart conveyors, torque wrench and poka-yoke systems, and quality control automation solutions. Adisoft is also expanding into non-automotive sectors such as pharmaceutical packaging, warehouse automation, and water treatment automation, while setting up a new manufacturing facility in Pune to support future growth.

The Company got listed on NSE Emerge in April, 2026.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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