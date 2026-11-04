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Home > BL News > Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

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Last updated: November 4, 2026 18:01:10 IST

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Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4: Advit Jewels Limited (RAMBHAJO, BSE: 544803), one of India’s leading manufacturers of traditional and contemporary handcrafted jewellery, specializing in Kundan, Polki, Diamond, and Studded Jewellery, has reported its Unaudited financial results for Q2 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights

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  • Total Income for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹ 5,910.44 lakhs, as against ₹ 4,768.99 lakhs in Q2 FY26, a year-on-year growth of 23.93%.
  • EBITDA rose 18.77% YoY to ₹1,642.83 lakhs, from ₹1,383.18 lakhs in Q2 FY26, with the EBITDA margin at 27.80%.
  • Net Profit rose 27.98% YoY to ₹ 1,275.91 lakhs, from ₹ 996.98 lakhs in Q2 FY26.
  • Net Profit Margin stood at 21.59% up 68 BPS from 20.91% in Q2 FY26.

About Advit Jewels Limited (RAMBHAJO)

Advit Jewels Limited (RAMBHAJO) is one of India’s leading manufacturers of traditional and contemporary handcrafted jewellery, specializing in Kundan, Polki, Diamond, and Studded Jewellery. With a family legacy dating back to

serves a wide network of jewellery retailers, wholesalers, and customers across India through its design-led and quality-focused approach.

The Company follows an integrated business model encompassing in-house design, manufacturing, stone setting, polishing, and quality control, enabling superior craftsmanship and timely delivery. Its diverse product portfolio includes bridal, antique, traditional, and customized jewellery, catering to evolving consumer preferences and market trends.

Backed by a strong manufacturing infrastructure with an installed capacity of 400 kg of gold jewellery annually, Advit Jewels combines skilled craftsmanship with modern manufacturing processes to deliver premium-quality jewellery. The Company continues to strengthen its presence across domestic markets while exploring opportunities to expand its footprint in international markets.

With a strong focus on innovation, product excellence, operational efficiency, and customer relationships, Advit Jewels is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in India’s organized jewellery industry while continuing its legacy of craftsmanship and trust.

In FY26, Advit Jewels Limited reported Total Income of ₹ 16,702.56 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 4,923.80 Lakhs, and a Net profit of ₹ 3,438.79 Lakhs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 4, 2026 6:01 PM IST
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Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

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Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

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Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%
Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%
Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%
Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

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