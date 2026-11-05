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Home > BL News > Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board

Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board

Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board

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Last updated: November 5, 2026 19:37:11 IST

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Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board

Herjit Bhalla will join Dabur India’s board as whole-time director from November 14

New Delhi [India], November 5: The Board of Directors of Dabur India Ltd today approved a planned leadership transition under which Mr. Herjit S. Bhalla, currently Chief Executive Officer of the India business, will be appointed to the Board as a Whole-time Director, subject to regulatory approvals, for a five-year term with effect from November 14, 2026. The transition, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, follows the resignation of Mr. Mohit Malhotra from his role as Global Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director, effective November 13, 2026, to pursue personal interests.

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With his elevation to the Board, Mr. Bhalla will continue to lead the growth agenda for the India business, representing the Company and steering the strategic direction in its primary market. Mr. P.D. Narang, who currently serves as a Whole-time Director, will continue in his role as Group Director – Corporate Affairs, providing strategic guidance across the Dabur Group’s businesses including retaining oversight of the International Business.

Announcing the transition, Mr. Mohit Burman, Chairman of the Board, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Malhotra for his over three decades of service to Dabur and his contribution to the organisation. We wish him the very best as he pursues his personal interests.

Mr. Bhalla’s elevation to the Board reflects our confidence in his leadership and the central role of the India business in Dabur’s growth. We are confident that Dabur’s  businesses, including the International Business, will continue to benefit from Mr. Narang’s strategic guidance, drawing on his four decades of experience with the Group.

This planned transition clarifies leadership responsibilities and accountability while ensuring continuity as the Company advances its priorities and prepares for its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Bhalla joined Dabur earlier this year, bringing more than 25 years of experience in building brands, scaling businesses and driving sustainable growth across diverse geographies and business environments. He spent over 16 years at Unilever in management roles across India and international markets, followed by global leadership positions at The Hershey Company and METRO Cash & Carry India. He holds a B.Com. (Hons.) degree from Delhi University (1997) and an MBA from MDI Gurugram (2000).

Mr. Narang has been associated with Dabur from 1983 and brings over four decades of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, capital markets, M&A and governance. A qualified professional with degrees and credentials including B.Com., FCA, FCS and AICWA, he has played a significant role in Dabur’s professionalisation, international expansion and major acquisitions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 7:37 PM IST
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Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board

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Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board

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Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board
Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board
Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board
Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board

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