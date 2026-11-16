Apollo Clinic and Apollo Diagnostic’ National Reference Laboratory, have joined forces together to establish a comprehensive healthcare facility in sector 52, Gurugram, strengthening its healthcare expansion in Northern India. Inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, and Ms. Saina Nehwal, first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal, the facility brings together comprehensive clinical services and advanced diagnostic capabilities, reinforcing Apollo’s commitment to accessible, technology-driven healthcare.

The dual launch combines neighbourhood healthcare bringing specialist consultations, preventive care and advanced automated diagnostics closer to the communities

Apollo’s premium facility inaugurated by Dr. Sangita Reddy, joined by Olympic Medalist Saina Nehwal

Launch of Apollo Family Health Card: Exclusive benefits worth 10K

Launch of Apollo Diagnostics National Reference Laboratory and Apollo Clinic

Building on Apollo’ primary care legacy of 500+ clinics, the Sector 52 facility brings trusted medical expertise closer to Gurugram residents, reducing the need to travel long distances for routine and non-emergency care. It offers specialist consultations across diabetes, cardiac health and women’s health, alongside general medicine, dental and other clinical care.

The clinic also provides Apollo ProHealth, a personalised preventive healthcare programme combining expert consultations, targeted investigations, individual risk assessments, and continued medical guidance. With the support of AI-powered predictive risk scores it provides deeper, more meaningful insights into the overall health.

Complementing these services, Apollo Diagnostics’ National Reference Laboratory, spread across 20,000 square feet on two floors, is equipped with a fully automated, digitally monitored diagnostic ecosystem. Employing advanced robotics, high-definition cameras, specialised algorithms and machine-learning-enabled processes, the laboratory is designed to minimise errors and reduce sample turnaround time by approximately 60%, enabling faster reporting and timely clinical decisions. The launch further strengthens Apollo Diagnostics’ network of 125+ laboratories and 2,700+ collection centres.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Healthcare progress must be measured not just by how long people live, but by how many of those years they spend in good health. This is the essence of Healthy Life Expectancy (HALE). At Apollo, we are anticipating the evolving needs of communities by bringing quality care closer to where people live. The launch of Apollo Clinic and our National Reference Laboratory strengthens this vision by combining accessible consultations, preventive healthcare and high quality diagnostics. Our focus is to enable early detection, timely intervention and healthier lives through an integrated healthcare ecosystem.”

Highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare, Ms. Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist, said, “As a sportsperson, I have always believed that good health requires consistent care, timely check-ups and access to the right medical guidance. Having reliable healthcare facilities within your neighbourhood makes it easier for families to prioritise their well-being. Initiatives like the Apollo Family Health Card, which extends consultation and preventive healthcare benefits to family members, encourage people to take a more proactive approach towards their health.”

Mr. Sriram Iyer, CEO, Apollo Health and Lifestyle ltd. “The launch of our new Apollo Clinic and National Reference Laboratory in Sector 52, Gurugram, brings world-class healthcare right to the community’s doorstep. By seamlessly integrating advanced diagnostics, expert specialist consultations, and our ProHealth preventive care programs, we are empowering individuals to take proactive charge of their wellness with trusted, clinical excellence close to home.”

The Apollo Family Health Card offers unlimited consultations for up to four family members at 20% discount on laboratory investigations, one complimentary diagnostic test, and complimentary eye and dental check-ups, subject to applicable terms. Designed to bring specialized healthcare directly to the community, this initiative ensures that high-quality medical services are accessible right within the neighborhood.

With these launches, Apollo reinforces its commitment to making quality healthcare more accessible while advancing diagnostic efficiency and preventive care across communities.

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