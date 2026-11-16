H1 FY27 Total Income of ₹8,411.29 Lakh, up 31.79% YoY, EBITDA of ₹1,004.58 Lakh, up 15.41% YoY, and PAT of ₹548.66 Lakh, up 30.62% YoY

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16: Shyam Dhani Industries Limited (NSE: SHYAMDHANI), a Jaipur-based FMCG company and one of Rajasthan’s recognised spice brands, engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of over 163 varieties of spices and grocery products, has announced its unaudited financial results for H1 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights – H1 FY27

Key Financial Highlights – H1 FY27 (YoY):

Total Income of ₹8,411.29 Lakh , YoY growth of 31.79%

of , YoY growth of EBITDA of ₹1,004.58 Lakh , YoY growth of 15.41%

of , YoY growth of EBITDA Margin of 11.94%

of Net Profit of ₹548.66 Lakh , YoY growth of 30.62%

of , YoY growth of Net Profit Margin of 6.52%

of EPS of ₹2.66

Key Financial Highlights – H1 FY27 (HoH):

Total Income of ₹8,411.29 Lakh , growth of 2.09%

of , growth of EBITDA of ₹1,004.58 Lakh , growth of 21.84%

of , growth of EBITDA Margin of 11.94% , improvement of 194 Bps

of , improvement of Net Profit of ₹548.66 Lakh , growth of 26.52%

of , growth of Net Profit Margin of 6.52% , improvement of 126 Bps

of , improvement of EPS of ₹2.66, growth of 0.76%

Key Operational Highlights – H1 FY27

BRAND RELAUNCH

Launched the refreshed Shyam Kitchen Spices range with new packaging.

with new packaging. Onboarded Ms. Preity G. Zinta as the brand ambassador to strengthen brand visibility.

GEOGRAPHICAL EXPANSION

Conducted market surveys across several states.

Established sales teams in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam .

. Appointed super stockists in key markets, including the North-East.

IPM SOURCING

Strengthened direct sourcing through soil testing across sourcing regions.

across sourcing regions. Conducted farmer awareness initiatives on permitted pesticide usage.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ramawtar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Shyam Dhani Industries Limited, said: “Our H1 FY27 performance reflects continued progress in strengthening the business, with Total Income growing 31.79% year on year to ₹8,411.29 lakh and PAT increasing 30.62% to ₹548.66 lakh. We continue to focus on building a stronger consumer brand, expanding our market reach and reinforcing the quality and consistency of our products.

During the period, we relaunched the Shyam Kitchen Spices range in refreshed packaging and onboarded Ms. Preity G. Zinta as our brand ambassador. We also expanded our geographical outreach through new sales teams and super stockist appointments, while strengthening direct sourcing through soil testing and farmer guidance on permitted pesticide usage. These initiatives are aimed at building a more robust sourcing ecosystem and supporting the Company’s long-term growth.”

About Shyam Dhani Industries Limited

Shyam Dhani Industries Limited, established on October 19, 2010, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is a fast-growing spice manufacturing company committed to delivering high-quality products across India. The company transitioned from a private limited entity to a public limited company on October 8, 2024, marking a key milestone in its growth journey.

The company operates a modern manufacturing facility in Chomu, Jaipur, supported by a registered office that also houses its packaging unit and research & development department in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area. It specializes in producing over 163 varieties of spices, sourcing raw materials directly from mandis and suppliers across the country to ensure quality and consistency.

Its diverse product portfolio includes ground spices, blended spices, whole spices and essential grocery items. The company is expanding its presence across various new states, strengthening its domestic distribution network and availability across leading retail chains, while also expanding its international footprint.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹ 14,621.88 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,694.91 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 853.70 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)