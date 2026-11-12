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Home > BL News > BIOTEM AR Dental Implant: The Role of Implant Design and Surface Technology in Tooth Replacement

BIOTEM AR Dental Implant: The Role of Implant Design and Surface Technology in Tooth Replacement

BIOTEM AR Dental Implant: The Role of Implant Design and Surface Technology in Tooth Replacement

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Last updated: November 12, 2026 17:53:13 IST

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BIOTEM AR Dental Implant: The Role of Implant Design and Surface Technology in Tooth Replacement

As implant dentistry evolves globally, material science, surface engineering and implant design remain central to the development of tooth-replacement solutions for India’s changing dental-care landscape.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Missing teeth can affect everyday activities such as chewing and speaking, while influencing oral function and appearance. Dental implants offer a tooth-replacement option by providing an artificial root that supports a dental crown.

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In India, the relevance of implant-based restoration extends beyond aesthetics to the need for appropriate, accessible and clinically suitable tooth-replacement options. For dental professionals, selecting an implant involves evaluating material quality, design, surface technology, clinical evidence, manufacturer credentials, patient suitability and cost. These considerations are particularly important when balancing clinical requirements with individual patient needs.

Globally, markets such as Europe and South Korea have contributed to developments in implant design, surface treatments and manufacturing processes. As these technologies shape contemporary implantology, their relevance to India lies in how implant systems can be evaluated and applied within the country’s diverse clinical and patient-care settings.

The Biotem AR Dental Implant incorporates several key design features relevant to modern implant-based restoration. Manufactured from medical-grade pure titanium, it is designed to function as an artificial tooth root, providing a foundation for a dental crown.

Surface cleanliness is another key consideration in BIOTEM’s approach to implant quality, reflecting its emphasis on patient health and safety. Maintaining stringent cleanliness standards during manufacturing and handling is an important aspect of implant quality assurance.

A defining feature is its SLA (Sandblasted, Large-grit, Acid-etched) surface treatment, which creates a micro-rough surface. Surface characteristics are an important consideration in osseointegration, the process through which an implant integrates with the surrounding jawbone.

The BIOTEM AR features a tapered fixture, an internal hex connection and a submerged design. Its range of specialised components includes SANTA, BioArk, Q Base and Scan Body, each serving specific functions within implant treatment and restorative workflows. Depending on the clinical procedure, these components support different stages of treatment planning and restoration.

To facilitate the implant placement process, BIOTEM also offers a dedicated surgical kit designed to support drilling and procedural efficiency. A separate convenience kit is available to enhance ease of use during clinical workflows, providing additional support for dental professionals.

Dr. Vinayak Umesh Shirsekar, Director, Fredna Dental Systems, stated, “Implant selection requires consideration of material composition, surface technology, implant design and the patient’s clinical requirements. With Biotem AR, these elements can be evaluated as part of the overall restorative approach. In India, it is important that dental professionals assess implant systems not only on their technical specifications, but also on their suitability for individual patients and the treatment planned. The objective is to support informed clinical decisions that address the functional and restorative needs of patients.”

For patients, implant-based restoration can provide a fixed option for replacing missing teeth and helping restore chewing function and the appearance of a complete smile. Treatment suitability and outcomes depend on individual clinical assessment, bone quality, surgical technique and ongoing oral care.

As India continues to engage with developments in global implant dentistry, the evaluation of systems such as Biotem AR highlights the importance of bringing together implant design, material technology, clinical judgement and patient-specific treatment planning.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 5:53 PM IST
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BIOTEM AR Dental Implant: The Role of Implant Design and Surface Technology in Tooth Replacement

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BIOTEM AR Dental Implant: The Role of Implant Design and Surface Technology in Tooth Replacement
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