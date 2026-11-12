Pagani Capital Outlines Its India–Portugal Investment Engagement Roadmap

João Pagani Toscano, Founder & CEO, Pagani Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Pagani Capital, the Portugal-based investment holding company, is outlining its India–Portugal engagement roadmap following the launch of its India operations and a series of investor outreach initiatives across Mumbai and New Delhi. The company’s approach centers on building relationships with Indian investors, family offices, wealth advisers, and professional networks, showing interest in exploring structured investment opportunities in Portugal.

The launch of its India operations marks a new phase in Pagani Capital’s international engagement. With an office in Mumbai, the company aims to bring its Portugal-focused investment platform closer to Indian investors while developing relationships with local advisers and institutional networks. The India team includes Abhishek Raghorte, Head of Business & Fundraising – AMEA, and Gauri Thosare, Head of Marketing & Communications.

The company’s India engagement has included investor outreach in May 2026, when Founder and CEO João Pagani Toscano visited Mumbai and New Delhi for a series of meetings with international law firms, investment advisers, private wealth managers, and migration advisory networks. The company also participated in its October India roadshow, engaging with investors and partners in Mumbai and New Delhi through industry events, including BOSCO’s InvestPro India and the IREX Residency and Citizenship Conclave.

These interactions have helped Pagani Capital introduce its investment approach and discuss the considerations involved in allocating capital to Portugal. The discussions have covered investment structures, fund management, the subscription process, and the legal and regulatory considerations relevant to international investors.

João Pagani Toscano, Founder and CEO of Pagani Capital, said: “Our decision to establish operations in India reflects the importance we place on building long-term relationships in markets where investors are actively exploring international opportunities. Our engagement is not limited to introducing an investment proposition. It is about creating a better understanding of Portugal as an investment destination, explaining the structures available and ensuring that conversations are supported by clear information. We see India as an important market for our continued international development, and we want to build that presence through trust, consistency and meaningful partnerships.”

Pagani Capital operates across real estate and venture capital funds, with a focus on Portugal. Its investment activities include the development and management of real estate assets and the structuring of investment vehicles.

As the company develops its India presence, it plans to maintain engagement with investors and professional networks, with an emphasis on investment fundamentals, governance, risk considerations, and the long-term management of assets.

The India–Portugal engagement forms part of Pagani Capital’s wider international expansion strategy. By combining its Portuguese market with a dedicated team in India, to serve as a point of contact for investors assessing opportunities across the two markets.

About Pagani Capital

Pagani Capital is a Portugal-based holding and investment platform with activities across real estate and venture capital funds. Established in 2012, the company focuses on investment structuring, asset selection, and operational management, with an emphasis on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation. It has offices in Lisbon, Portugal, and Mumbai, India.

Website: https://www.paganicapital.com

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