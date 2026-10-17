Celebrating 20 Years of Pioneering India’s Solar Revolution: Orb Energy’s Journey

Founded in Bengaluru in 2006, when solar panels cost 40 times more than they do today, Orb Energy has spent two decades building a dynamic, commercially viable solar business. Today the company celebrated its 20th anniversary of pioneering and delivering a clean, solar power revolution for India.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: When Orb Energy began its journey in Bengaluru in 2006, solar power was a very different proposition. Solar panels cost around 40 times more than they do today, making solar largely relevant only for off-grid applications (e.g., remote power and backup power). Virtually no solar power was connected to the grid at the time.

When the company launched, it had a very straightforward mission: to make solar accessible, affordable and hassle-free for customers in semi-urban and rural areas who were experiencing severe power shortages and desperately looking for a better energy alternative. To reach these markets, Orb Energy built a branch network that, at its peak, reached 170 branches across five states in South India.

As solar costs fell dramatically following the 2008 financial crisis and state governments began introducing net-metering policies, grid-connected solar became a more viable proposition. This was when Orb began moving towards the SME rooftop solar market for grid-connected solar applications.

By 2017, Orb Energy had established its own solar panel manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, strengthening its ability to control product quality and deliver integrated solar solutions. By bringing together manufacturing, system design, installation and after-sales service under one roof, the company developed a vertically integrated model that resonated with SME customers, many of whom recognised the value of this approach from their own businesses.

Furthermore, recognising that many banks had yet to appreciate the growth potential of rooftop solar in India, Orb Energy launched its own in-house credit facility, enabling SMEs to adopt solar without collateral or a down payment. This approach helped businesses consider solar as a manageable investment rather than a substantial upfront expense. Cumulative disbursements through the company’s solar finance facility have so far reached close to ₹350 crore.

Orb’s model also attracted institutional backing. In 2019, Shell acquired a 20% stake in Orb Energy to support the expansion of solar adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2022, the US International Development Finance Corporation extended a US$20 million loan to support the company’s in-house credit facility for SMEs.

Twenty years after its founding on Gandhi Jayanti in 2006, Orb Energy has grown into a business with around 450 MW of installed solar PV capacity, over 175,000 systems and 95,000 customers served across India. In 2025, Orb Energy was ranked among India’s top three rooftop solar companies, according to JMK Research & Analytics. Over the past six years, the company has typically ranked among India’s top five rooftop solar companies, according to JMK Research & Analytics and CRISIL.

Damian Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Orb Energy, said: “As we look back on 20 years, what stands out is the trust our customers have placed in us and the commitment of our employees and partners who work every day to deliver on that trust. This milestone belongs to our customers, partners and the entire Orb Energy team, whose support and commitment have shaped our journey.”

As Orb Energy enters its third decade, it aims to exceed 1 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030. Its focus remains true to its founding mission: making solar power more accessible, affordable and hassle-free for customers looking for a better energy alternative.

Media contact: Shalini D S, 7892920971, shalini.ds@orbenergy.com