Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Written By:
Last updated: October 14, 2026 22:20:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE – CHANDAN), – an integrated diagnostics company offering pathology and radiology services, reported strong business momentum during Q2 FY27, supported by healthy growth in its core diagnostics operations and continued expansion of its franchise network.

The Company’s Revenue from Diagnostics Operations grew by 46.66% YoY to 56.38 Cr in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹38.44 Cr in Q2 FY26. During the quarter, the Company also added 410 new franchises, taking its total franchise network to 685 as of 30th September 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

Q2 FY27 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from Diagnostics Operations: ₹56.38 Cr, up 46.66% YoY from ₹38.44 Cr
  • Other Income: ₹14.65 Cr, compared with ₹2.56 Cr in Q2 FY26
  • Total Income: ₹71.03 Cr, up 73.22% YoY from ₹41.01 Cr
  • Total Income excluding One-Time Income: ₹59.00 Cr, up 43.89% YoY from ₹41.01 Cr

During Q2 FY27, the Company recognised one-time income of ₹12.03 Cr arising from the sale of its investment in the equity shares of Chandan Pharmacy Limited. This income is non-recurring and does not form part of the Company’s regular operations.

Q2 FY27 Financial Highlights

  • Added 410 franchises during Q2 FY27
  • Total franchise network expanded to 685
  • 25 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centres
  • 19 Diagnostic Centres
  • 25 Diagnostic Labs
  • 16 Radiology Labs

The Company continues to focus on scaling its diagnostics operations and expanding its network across pathology and radiology services. The strong Q2 FY27 growth and addition of 410 franchises reflect the continued expansion of its core diagnostics platform.

About Chandan Healthcare Limited

Chandan Healthcare Limited, established in 2003, is one of India’s leading providers of diagnostic and pharmacy services and a key entity of the Chandan Group. The Company delivers a comprehensive range of pathology and radiology services through its expanding network across India.

As on 13th October 2026, the Company operates 685 Franchise, 25 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centres, 19 Diagnostic Centres, 25 Diagnostic Labs and 16 Radiology Labs, strengthening its presence across urban, semi-urban and emerging markets. Its diagnostic portfolio comprises more than 3,000 pathology tests and 500+ radiology tests, including blood tests, X-ray, ECG, Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI and several other specialized diagnostic investigations. The Company’s network includes NABL and NABH accredited pathology laboratories and radiology centres, reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality diagnostic services.

Chandan Healthcare operates through a diversified business model comprising B2C (Retail Customers), B2B (Institutional & Corporate Clients) and B2G (Government PPP Contracts), providing a balanced and scalable revenue profile while catering to a wide spectrum of healthcare needs.

The Company was listed on the NSE Emerge platform on February 17, 2025. During FY26, The Company reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹280.67 Cr, EBITDA of ₹56.84 Cr and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹27.06 Cr, reflecting its continued operational growth and financial strength

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 10:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Obamacare enrollment fell to 20.5 million people as of June, KFF says

Rajesh Power Services secures new order of Rs 69.004 Crore; Back-to-back Gujarat Power Distribution infrastructure orders total ₹540.92 Crore within a Week

OpenAI employee who left for Apple took files about unreleased device, OpenAI alleges

FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

BlackRock draws $205 billion in client funds as quarterly profit beats estimates

LATEST NEWS

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia postponed to December

UPDATE 2-Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is 'painful' when Trump chooses a different side

Comedian Russell Brand was a ruthless sexual predator, UK prosecutors say

SK Group Chairman Chey sells stake to Dell family office fund for $406 million

Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters

BRIEF-J P Morgan Chase & Co.'s Long Position In H-Shares Of Midea Group Increases To 15.51% On Oct 8 From 14.80%, HKEX Shows

Comedian Russell Brand was a ruthless sexual predator, UK prosecutors say

UK finance minister Healey to target online marketplaces in tax crackdown, The Times reports

ADVISORY – 2026 LAVER CUP TENNIS – UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises
Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises
Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises
Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

QUICK LINKS