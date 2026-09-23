Chandan Healthcare Scales Franchise Network to 500+ Franchises; Targets 1,000 Franchises by FY27-End

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE – CHANDAN), – an integrated diagnostics company offering pathology and radiology services, has expanded its diagnostic franchise network to 568 franchises within a short span of six months, strengthening its last-mile presence and diagnostic collection network. The Company plans to scale the network to 1,000 franchises by the end of FY27 and subsequently target 3,000 franchises over the next two years.

Chandan Healthcare’s franchises primarily operate as diagnostic collection points, with samples routed to the nearest Chandan laboratory or diagnostic centre for processing. The franchise partner undertakes local infrastructure and operating expenses, while Chandan provides diagnostic capabilities, quality protocols, branding and operational support. With franchise outlets requiring no capex deployment from Chandan Healthcare, the model enables the Company to scale its network without additional franchise-level capital investment from its balance sheet, while supporting its margin profile.

As on 23rd September, 2026, the Company operates 23 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centres, 18 Diagnostic Centres, 25 standalone laboratories and 2 Central Reference Laboratories, alongside a network of 568 operational franchises.

Currently, around 80% of the franchise network is concentrated in Uttar Pradesh, where Chandan has built significant collection density around its diagnostic infrastructure. The next phase will focus on replicating this network across newer geographies, with the Company progressively expanding its franchise presence across India.

The combination of owned diagnostic hubs and an expanding franchise network provides Chandan Healthcare with a scalable route to enter new markets, widen patient access and generate additional volumes for its existing laboratory infrastructure.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Chairman & Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, “Our franchise journey is still relatively new, but the response has enabled us to scale to 568 franchises within a short span of six months. We are now working towards reaching 1,000 franchises by the end of FY27 and subsequently scaling the network to 3,000 franchises over the next two years.

The strategy is to build laboratories and diagnostic centres as hubs and create a wider network of franchise collection points around them. This allows us to reach patients in locations where establishing a full diagnostic centre may not be necessary, while the additional sample volumes can improve utilisation of our existing laboratory infrastructure. As our owned and franchise networks expand together, we expect to build a significantly wider diagnostics footprint across India.”

About Chandan Healthcare Limited

Chandan Healthcare Limited, established in 2003, is one of India’s leading providers of diagnostic and pharmacy services and a key entity of the Chandan Group. The Company delivers a comprehensive range of pathology and radiology services through its expanding network across India.

As on 23rd September 2026, the Company operates 568 Franchise, 23 Comprehensive Diagnostic Centres, 18 Diagnostic Centres, 25 standalone laboratories, 2 Central Reference Laboratories, strengthening its presence across urban, semi-urban and emerging markets. Its diagnostic portfolio comprises more than 3,000 pathology tests and 500+ radiology tests, including blood tests, X-ray, ECG, Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI and several other specialized diagnostic investigations. The Company’s network includes NABL and NABH accredited pathology laboratories and radiology centres, reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality diagnostic services.

Chandan Healthcare operates through a diversified business model comprising B2C (Retail Customers), B2B (Institutional & Corporate Clients) and B2G (Government PPP Contracts), providing a balanced and scalable revenue profile while catering to a wide spectrum of healthcare needs.

The Company was listed on the NSE Emerge platform on February 17, 2025.

During FY26, The Company reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹280.67 Cr, EBITDA of ₹56.84 Cr and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹27.06 Cr, reflecting its continued operational growth and financial strength.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.