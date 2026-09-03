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Home > BL News > FIFI–EICA Partnership to Advance Culinary Innovation and Food Trade in Eastern India

FIFI–EICA Partnership to Advance Culinary Innovation and Food Trade in Eastern India

FIFI–EICA Partnership to Advance Culinary Innovation and Food Trade in Eastern India

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Last updated: September 3, 2026 19:21:12 IST

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FIFI–EICA Partnership to Advance Culinary Innovation and Food Trade in Eastern India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 31: The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) and the Eastern India Culinary Association (EICA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on culinary activities, industry outreach and the promotion of global food and beverage products, with a focus on eastern and north-eastern India. The MoU was signed on behalf of FIFI by Mr. Rakesh Banga, Founder Director, and Mr. Uday Chugh, Founder Director. Chef Abhiru Biswas, President, EICA, signed on behalf of EICA.

Dr. Shankar Ghosh, Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge for Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of West Bengal, attended the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he underlined the importance of collective efforts involving industry, hospitality stakeholders and local communities to strengthen West Bengal’s position as a year-round tourism destination. He noted that the State’s diverse cultural, natural and culinary assets—from the Himalayas to the coast—offer immense potential, and that initiatives bringing together food, hospitality and tourism can help showcase Bengal more effectively on the global map.

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On the occasion Chef Biswas commented,EICA will create opportunities for FIFI members and global food and beverage companies to engage with the regional culinary community through events, product showcases, promotional opportunities and chef-led activities. The association will also support the development of programmes around international ingredients and emerging food trends.”

Through the partnership, FIFI and EICA will explore joint workshops, culinary competitions, festivals, chef engagements and industry programmes. The collaboration will bring together chefs, food entrepreneurs, hospitality professionals, importers, distributors and international food and beverage stakeholders.

Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI, said, “This MoU is an important step in connecting the global food and beverage community with the vibrant culinary ecosystem of eastern India. EICA has built a strong platform for chefs, young professionals, food entrepreneurs and culinary institutions across the region. Together, FIFI and EICA can create meaningful opportunities to introduce global ingredients, international food trends and new business connections, while also bringing greater visibility to the region’s rich culinary heritage.”  He further said, “ FIFI will support the initiative by connecting EICA with its members and the wider food and beverage trade, encouraging participation by international stakeholders, and facilitating engagement with relevant government and diplomatic representatives.“

Focus on Eastern India

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthen eastern India as a hub for culinary innovation, food tourism, hospitality development and food and beverage trade engagement.

EICA has an active presence across West Bengal, Sikkim, the north-eastern states, Odisha and Jharkhand, with plans to expand into Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Through the MoU, FIFI and EICA aim to create stronger links between the region’s chefs, hospitality businesses, food entrepreneurs and culinary institutions, and the broader Indian and international food and beverage community.

The partnership will also help showcase eastern India’s culinary traditions, local ingredients and emerging talent, while offering the region greater exposure to international products, ideas and market opportunities.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 3, 2026 7:21 PM IST
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FIFI–EICA Partnership to Advance Culinary Innovation and Food Trade in Eastern India

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