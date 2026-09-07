FREOSSI Conducts 15th SAHYOG CEP in Ludhiana, Strengthening Continuous Education for Pet Breeders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Freossi, India’s leading pet care brand operating with the core philosophy of facilitating the growth of the pet care ecosystem, successfully conducted the 15th edition of SAHYOG CEP (Continuous Education Program) in Ludhiana on July 26, 2026. The education-first initiative is designed to continuously enhance the knowledge, skills, and professional practices of breeders while strengthening the foundation of the broader pet care industry.

Around 50 local and regional breeders participated in this full-day educational workshop, which featured scientific sessions led by Dr. Ajay Pal Singh Mangat, a renowned veterinarian and speaker. The sessions focused on scientific learning, practical knowledge, responsible breeding practices, and professional development.

The interactive programme covered critical aspects of canine healthcare and responsible breeding, including genetics, breeding pair selection, kennel management, neonatal care, nutrition, reproduction, lactation, deworming, and vaccination protocols. Through these deep-dive sessions, participants gained practical scientific insights aimed at improving animal health and welfare from the very beginning of a pet’s life.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhananjay Pandit, Freossi, Petcare Division of Fredun Pharmaceutical Ltd, stated, “Breeders are the starting point of the pet care ecosystem, as every pet’s journey begins with them. Through SAHYOG CEP, our objective is to make continuous learning an integral part of the breeding community. We firmly believe that when breeders are equipped with scientific knowledge and practical guidance, it directly elevates the health, welfare, and quality of life for pets.”

“Breeding is not simply about producing the next generation. It is about making informed decisions today that shape the health and wellbeing of generations to come,’ commented Dr Ajay Pal Singh Mangat.

The SAHYOG CEP framework was conceived in August 2023, launching its inaugural event in Mumbai on October 8, 2023. Since its inception, Freossi has taken the programme to key cities across India, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru, Aurangabad, and now Ludhiana – marking the 15th successful chapter in the series.

As part of its larger strategic vision, Freossi has expanded its educational footprint beyond breeders. The brand has already hosted knowledge-sharing workshops for graduating veterinary students in Jaipur and launched a dedicated retailer education programme in Varanasi. Moving forward, Freossi plans to extend these targeted learning modules to veterinarians, professional groomers, dog trainers, and dog walkers

For pet retailers, the upcoming curriculum will focus on practical business and professional skills, including customer communication, visual merchandising, and effective inventory and stock management.

Through these initiatives, Freossi aims to build a culture of continuous learning across the pet care industry and encourage knowledge-driven practices that can contribute to better outcomes for pets, professionals, and the wider pet care ecosystem.

About Freossi

Freossi is a pet-care brand focused on supporting the health, wellbeing and everyday needs of pets. Owned by Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Freossi offers a range of products across grooming, functional treats, therapeutic care, and other pet-care categories for dogs and cats. The brand aims to make quality pet-care solutions more accessible to pet parents while promoting healthier and happier lives for companion animals.