From Solar Waste to Resource Security: Regain Energies’ Role in Building India’s Solar PV Recycling Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], August 26: India’s clean energy transition has entered a defining phase. Solar power is no longer a future opportunity; it is already one of the strongest pillars of the country’s renewable energy growth. With India’s installed solar capacity crossing 164 GW in 2026, the country is rapidly building one of the world’s largest solar energy ecosystems. But alongside this growth, an equally important question is emerging: what happens to solar panels when they are damaged, rejected, replaced, or reach the end of their life?

This is where solar PV recycling is becoming a national priority.

Regain Energies Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Surat, Gujarat-based CPCB-authorized solar PV recycler, is working to build a responsible, compliant, and scalable recycling ecosystem for India’s growing solar waste challenge. The company focuses on recovering valuable materials such as aluminium, silver, silicon, copper, and glass from end-of-life solar panels, damaged modules, rejected panels, broken cells, laminates, and manufacturing scrap.

For Harmeet Gandhi, Director of Regain Energies Solutions Pvt. Ltd., solar PV recycling is not just a waste-management activity. It is an important part of India’s circular economy, resource security, and clean energy future.

“India’s solar growth will be truly sustainable only when we build a strong system for responsible end-of-life management. Solar panels contain valuable materials, and these resources should return to the economy instead of being lost through unscientific disposal,” says Gandhi.

The importance of this sector is increasing rapidly. As India continues to expand solar manufacturing and solar installations, the country will also need formal systems for collection, reverse logistics, safe transportation, scientific processing, traceability, and material recovery. Without a strong recycling ecosystem, solar waste could become a major environmental and operational challenge in the coming years.

At the same time, it also represents a powerful opportunity. Solar modules contain useful industrial materials that can support domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on virgin raw materials. Recovering aluminium, glass, copper, silicon, and silver from solar PV waste can help India move closer to a circular clean energy economy, where materials are reused, resources are conserved, and waste is converted into value.

Regain Energies is working towards this vision by strengthening the entire recycling value chain. Its focus goes beyond processing alone. The company is building capabilities across reverse logistics, aggregation, compliance documentation, safe handling, technology-led recycling, material recovery, and stakeholder partnerships. This integrated approach is important because solar waste does not come from one source alone. It can arise from manufacturers, EPC companies, developers, solar parks, rooftop projects, asset owners, damaged inventory, and rejected modules.

According to Gandhi, the future of solar recycling will depend on execution as much as technology.

“Technology is important, but the industry also needs organized collection, traceability, vendor networks, compliance systems, logistics strength, and commercially viable recovery models. Recycling at scale requires the entire ecosystem to work together,” he says.

This is especially relevant at a time when India is giving increasing attention to clean energy manufacturing, circular economy, and domestic resource recovery. Government focus on e-waste management, solar PV waste handling, recycling innovation, and critical material recovery has created a strong foundation for companies working in this sector. The next stage will require stronger industry participation, better awareness among solar asset owners, formal recycling channels, and investment in advanced recovery technologies.

Regain Energies believes that solar PV recycling should not be viewed only as a compliance requirement. It should be seen as a strategic opportunity linked to sustainability, green manufacturing, employment generation, responsible industrial growth, and long-term material security. A strong recycling ecosystem can support manufacturers, developers, EPC players, investors, banks, regulators, and customers by creating a more transparent and responsible renewable energy value chain.

The company is also strengthening its recycling capacity and operational infrastructure to support India’s growing solar PV waste volumes. Its roadmap includes improving material recovery efficiency, expanding reverse logistics networks, adopting advanced processing technologies, and building deeper collaborations with manufacturers, project developers, research institutions, logistics partners, and policymakers.

Looking ahead, Regain Energies also sees opportunities in battery recycling and other clean-tech waste streams as part of a broader platform for responsible recycling and resource recovery. As India builds more solar plants, battery storage systems, and renewable energy infrastructure, the need for end-of-life management will become increasingly important.

For Gandhi, the message is clear: clean energy must remain clean through its full life cycle.

“India has built strong momentum in solar energy. Now we must build the recycling infrastructure that ensures this growth remains sustainable for decades. Solar PV recycling is not only about managing waste; it is about recovering resources, reducing environmental impact, supporting domestic manufacturing, and creating long-term value for the country,” he says.

As India moves towards a more sustainable and resource-efficient future, companies like Regain Energies are working to ensure that the clean energy revolution is supported by an equally strong circular economy ecosystem.