From Stage to the Page: Poet and Storyteller Amandeep Singh Announces His Debut Book ‘Mere Khayal Tumse Nahi Milte’

New Delhi [India], october 01: Poet, storyteller and performer Amandeep Singh has announced the his debut book Mere Khayal Tumse Nahi Milte, published by Hachette India – the Indian arm of Hachette UK, the second-largest publishing group in the UK pre sales for the book have begun as well. Bringing together poetry, personal reflections and stories, the book explores love, dreams, relationships and the emotions that often remain unsaid.

Amandeep Singh has established himself as one of the most recognisable voices in India’s storytelling space, bringing together poetry, storytelling and performance to create deeply relatable narratives. Over the past decade, his work has reached more than 50 million people across India, the UK, Canada, Dubai and Australia. Known for exploring themes of love, identity, vulnerability and the quiet chaos of modern life, Amandeep has toured with popular poetry and storytelling shows including Life Ka Tamasha, Dhak Dhak and Mere Khayal Se.

With Mere Khayal Tumse Nahi Milte, Amandeep turns his attention to the many forms that love takes, from half-written letters and unsent ‘should I send this?’ texts to the uncertainties of situationships and modern-day relationships. Drawing from the traditions of Hindustani poetry, the collection looks beyond heartbreak to explore hope, desire, devotion, and the instinct to keep dreaming even when things do not go as planned.

What makes the book particularly accessible is its treatment of language. Hindi and Urdu khayal, qisse and nazms find expression in English format, allowing readers to experience the emotion in the most relevant way. Photographs and personal anecdotes further add to the intimate, visual character of the collection, making it a book that can be read, revisited and shared with someone special.

Speaking about the book, Amandeep Singh said, “I wanted to write a book that you could pick up and read at your own pace, almost like going through someone’s old letters or thoughts. I have written these khayal and nazms while chasing my own dreams and trying to make sense of them. So, if you have ever dreamt of something, I hope this book brings you closer to your own khayal. And if you love someone, gift them this book, but perhaps start that love story with yourself first.”

The book has found appreciation among voices from the literary and creative space, including actor-author Piyush Mishra, author Divya Prakash Dubey, author Megha Rao and mentalist Suhani Shah. Piyush Mishra, the author of Kuch Ishq Kiya Kuch Kaam Kiya, described Amandeep’s work as, “Mazedaar, khoobsurat, shandaar! Amandeep ki nazmein aur kahaaniyan aapko pyaar karna bhi sikhati hain aur aapse pyaar lekar bhi jaati hain.”

Divya Prakash Dubey, author of Musafir Cafe, praised Amandeep’s writing, calling it, “Tender, intimate and deeply relatable, Amandeep’s poetry stays with you like a memory you cannot name.”

With Mere Khayal Tumse Nahi Milte, Amandeep Singh brings together poetry and storytelling in a format that is contemporary, intimate, and rooted in the way young people experience love today. The book invites readers to pause over the feelings that are often left unfinished and find their own story in its pages.

Link to the pre-sale of the Book: https://amzn.in/d/0fQD114j

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