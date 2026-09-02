From Technology Leader to Acclaimed Sci-Fi Author: The Extraordinary Journey of Sudhir R. Nambiar

New Delhi [India], September 2: After 27 years in the technology industry, Sudhir R. Nambiar has embarked on an unexpected second chapter — building a literary world shaped by science, space, technology, mystery and the limitless possibilities of human imagination.

Some people build successful careers. A rare few find the courage to begin something entirely new after decades of achievement. Sudhir R. Nambiar has done both.

With 27 years in the technology industry and professional associations with global organisations including General Electric (GE) and Hewlett Packard (HP Inc/HPE), Nambiar built a distinguished career that took him into senior leadership roles. Yet, during a sabbatical taken to focus on family commitments, he found an opportunity to pursue a passion that had remained with him since childhood — reading and storytelling.

A voracious reader, Nambiar grew up immersed in the works of Dan Brown, Isaac Asimov, Amish Tripathi, Agatha Christie, Erle Stanley Gardner and Stephen King. His fascination with space exploration further fuelled his imagination. During his sabbatical, he began turning the stories he had long carried in his mind into manuscripts.

His son, who shares his love for reading, became his first reader and most honest critic. His encouragement gave Nambiar the confidence to refine his work and take the leap from writing privately to becoming a published author.

The result is the Mission Mars Trilogy — The Mangalyaan Protocol, The Crimson Divide and The Jezero Cipher — an ambitious science-fiction saga that takes readers from an Indian mission to Mars to the very survival of the planet.

Taking India to the Final Frontier

The Mangalyaan Protocol places India at the centre of a high-stakes race against global superpowers, blending space exploration, technology and geopolitical intrigue. The Crimson Divide moves beyond the race to reach Mars, exploring what happens when humanity’s first colony is threatened by scarcity, political conflict and divisions of its own. The trilogy culminates in The Jezero Cipher, where an ancient intelligence beneath Mars and an intergalactic conflict raise the stakes from human survival to the fate of an entire world.

Nambiar’s creative range extends beyond science fiction. His standalone thriller, The Ashtadasa Code, brings together cybersecurity, Indian history, mythology and ancient mysteries. Following Maya Rao as she investigates her father’s mysterious murder, the story takes readers through the Bhagavad Gita, India’s ancient sites and a secret quest for a powerful relic.

Across his works, Nambiar brings together two seemingly different worlds, his professional understanding of technology and his lifelong fascination with storytelling — creating fiction that explores human ambition, civilization, mystery and the possibilities that lie beyond the familiar.

Recognition for an Unconventional Literary Journey

Nambiar’s transition from technology professional to author has already attracted significant recognition. He has been recognised as India’s First Sci-Fi Thriller Author, while The Mangalyaan Protocol has achieved a #2 bestseller ranking on Amazon in the Sci-Fi category. He has also received the Bharat Excellence Award by Bharat Guild.

His literary profile continued to grow in 2026. He was featured as an author by The Literature Today in June 2026, featured at BookBrew Literature Fest 2026, and rated among the Top Influential Authors in August 2026 by The Literature Today. He has also been named among India’s Most Influential Authors & Thought Leaders by Forbes India.

When Experience Meets Imagination

What makes Nambiar’s journey particularly compelling is the combination behind it. His career gave him decades of experience in technology, while his years as a reader nurtured his appreciation for storytelling. His fascination with space gave his imagination a frontier, while his interest in Indian history and mythology broadened the worlds he wanted to explore.

Today, based in Thiruvananthapuram with his spouse and son, Nambiar continues to write stories that invite readers to look beyond the obvious — towards other planets, ancient mysteries, forgotten histories and possible futures.

His journey is a reminder that a successful career does not have to be the final chapter. Sometimes, it becomes the foundation for something entirely unexpected.

After 27 years of working with technology, Sudhir R. Nambiar is now creating worlds of his own — and inviting readers to step into them.

His books are currently available through Amazon and White Falcon Publishing (WPS Store).

About Sudhir R. Nambiar

Sudhir R. Nambiar is a former technology professional and science-fiction thriller author based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. With 27 years of experience in the technology industry, including professional associations with General Electric and Hewlett Packard, he transitioned into writing during a career sabbatical.

His published works include the Mission Mars Trilogy — The Mangalyaan Protocol, The Crimson Divide and The Jezero Cipher — and the standalone thriller The Ashtadasa Code.

Connect with Sudhir R. Nambiar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sudhir.r.nambiar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sudhirr/

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