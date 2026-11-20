Over 100 Himachali women to access maritime sector opportunities; 506 youth registered at an employment fair promoting zero-cost training and placement.

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19: Migration from the hills has long been one of Himachal Pradesh’s major challenges. Limited employment opportunities in villages have often compelled young people to move to cities in search of a better future. However, an initiative led by Captain Sanjay Parashar in the Jaswan-Paragpur region of Kangra district has been working to create new employment opportunities for local youth. Through efforts to connect young people from rural areas with the maritime sector, the Merchant Navy is emerging as a promising career option in the region.

One of the most significant aspects of this initiative is the growing participation of young women from Himachal Pradesh, who are now exploring careers aboard ships. As part of these efforts, more than 100 Himachali women have been connected with opportunities for training and career development in the maritime sector. The initiative also emphasises a zero-cost model to reduce the financial burden on young candidates and make training and employment opportunities more accessible.

Hundreds of Young People Register for Employment Opportunities

As part of Captain Sanjay Parashar’s initiative, an employment fair was organised in February 2026 in Durgain village of Jaswan-Paragpur, where more than 506 young people registered. The objective of the employment drive was to connect local youth with training and employment opportunities in the Merchant Navy.

Captain Dr. Ashutosh Apandkar, Principal of Mumbai-based TS Rahaman Institute, also participated in the programme and provided guidance to young candidates about career opportunities, training programmes and the recruitment process in the Merchant Navy.

Creating New Maritime Career Opportunities for Women from Rural Himachal

Young women from Jaswan-Paragpur are also becoming an important part of this transformation. In 2023, Simran Chaudhary from the region became one of the young women to pursue training in the Merchant Navy. She also received an annual scholarship of Rs. 2 lakh from the UK’s Taylor Maritime Investment Limited.

Through the initiative led by Captain Sanjay Parashar and his wife, Sonika Parashar, special efforts have been made to facilitate access to training and employment opportunities in the maritime sector by helping young women from Himachal Pradesh reach Mumbai. The objective is to bring maritime career opportunities closer to young people from remote hill regions, for whom travelling to major cities has often been a significant challenge.

According to information associated with the initiative, more than 150 awareness seminars have been organised across Himachal Pradesh. These programmes have educated young people about Merchant Navy careers, training, recruitment procedures and employment opportunities.

Sonika Parashar Says, “We Have Experienced Life in the Hills”

Sonika Parashar, Director of VR Maritime, says that she has closely witnessed the challenges faced by people living in the hill regions.

She said, “We have experienced life in the hills. Development opportunities do not reach mountainous regions easily. Our young people are often compelled to sustain their lives through small jobs, and migration sometimes becomes their only option. That is why Captain Sanjay Parashar and I decided to work together to create opportunities for people from our region and villages, enabling them to build a better future.”

According to Sonika Parashar, young men and women from the region are now exploring new possibilities through the Merchant Navy. She added, “Today, the boys and girls from our region are creating a new chapter. Our objective is not just to help them find jobs but to connect young people from the hills with an industry that offers opportunities at both national and international levels.”

Training and Learning Facilities Available Within Villages

Captain Sanjay Parashar’s initiative has not been limited to employment opportunities. Efforts have also been made to prepare young people for training programmes and competitive examinations.

English and computer learning centres have been established in the Jaswan-Paragpur region, providing students with access to the internet, printers and study materials for competitive examinations.

By 2022, more than 500 students had already enrolled across 20 centres established under this initiative. During the same period, free online guidance for Merchant Navy entrance preparation was also arranged through TS Rahaman Institute.

Initiative Claims to Have Connected More Than 1,300 Young People with Employment

Captain Sanjay Parashar’s employment initiative has been active for several years. According to a report published in 2022, the initiative had reportedly helped more than 1,300 young people access employment opportunities by that time. These efforts gradually contributed to Jaswan-Paragpur gaining recognition as a region associated with Merchant Navy employment.

In June 2026, Captain Parashar stated that approximately 5,000 young people from Himachal Pradesh were working in maritime services, and that the target was to double this number in the coming years.

Awareness Campaign Against Fake Recruitment Practices

Along with creating employment opportunities in the maritime sector, protecting young candidates from fraudulent recruitment practices has also been an important part of Captain Sanjay Parashar’s initiative.

In 2023, an alleged fraudulent examination being conducted in the name of Merchant Navy recruitment was stopped following the intervention of the Himachal Seafarers Association.

Young candidates have also been made aware of the risks associated with fraudulent recruitment agencies and suspicious job offers, encouraging them to exercise caution before accepting employment opportunities.

Bringing a New Wave of Employment Opportunities from the Hills to the Sea

A career in the Merchant Navy offers more than just employment. It provides young people with an opportunity to become part of global maritime trade and supply chains. Professionals working aboard ships play an important role in transporting goods, fuel and essential commodities between countries.

Captain Sanjay Parashar’s initiative has opened new doors for young people from villages in Himachal Pradesh, a state geographically distant from the sea, to explore careers in the maritime sector. Young women are aspiring to work aboard ships, candidates are receiving training to enter the global maritime industry, and rural communities are gaining access to new employment possibilities.

The story of Jaswan-Paragpur is not merely about employment figures. It represents a shift in perspective, where young people from the hills are exploring ways to connect their hometowns with global career opportunities rather than viewing migration as their only path to a better future.

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