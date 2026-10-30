Grand Nuptials of Aishwarya and Sireesh Unite Prominent Bengaluru Families

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30: The wedding of Aishwarya, daughter of Smt. Kumudha and Shri. Kumar Babu, and Sireesh, son of Smt. Pushpavathi and Shri. Kupendra Reddy, was celebrated with immense grandeur on October 30th at the picturesque JW Marriott, Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, located at the foothills of Nandi Hills.

This high-profile union brings together two of Karnataka’s most esteemed business families. The bride’s father, Shri. Kumar Babu, is the renowned Chairman of Cornerstone Properties, a leading force in Bengaluru’s real estate and property development sector. The groom’s father, Shri. Kupendra Reddy, is a distinguished former Member of Parliament and the Director of RGA Software Systems a large IT infrastructure development company in Bengaluru

Set against the majestic backdrop of Nandi Hills, the elaborate traditional ceremony was a spectacular affair, attended by a galaxy of luminaries from across the country. The distinguished guest list featured top-tier business personnel, corporate leaders, prominent celebrities, bureaucrats, and senior politicians who gathered to bless the newlywed couple.

Notably, the Honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D. K. Shivakumar, attended the wedding celebrations along with his family to extend his heartfelt wishes to Aishwarya and Sireesh. The presence of the Chief Minister and other high-ranking dignitaries underscored the stature, legacy, and deep-rooted societal connections of both the families.

The meticulously curated event at the Prestige Golfshire seamlessly blended rich cultural traditions with contemporary elegance. The families expressed their profound gratitude to all the esteemed guests, friends, and well-wishers who joined them in celebrating this joyous milestone.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)