India International Jewellery Awards 2026 Receives Overwhelming Industry Response with Around 200 Nominations

IBJA & Tefla’s bring together the jewellery value chain for a landmark celebration of excellence, innovation, craftsmanship and leadership on 2 October at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: The stage is set for a glittering new chapter in India’s jewellery industry with the India International Jewellery Awards (IIJA) 2026, an initiative of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Tefla’s, scheduled for Friday, 2 October 2026 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Mumbai.

Conceived as A Global Celebration of Jewellery Excellence IIJA 2026 will bring together leading jewellery houses, national and regional retailers, manufacturers, designers, craftsmen, innovators, entrepreneurs, technology players and industry leaders on one prestigious platform.

The inaugural edition has received an overwhelming response, with more than 200 nominations across award categories and participation confirmations from leading names and stakeholders representing virtually every important segment of the jewellery value chain.

50 Honours. Six Shades of Brilliance. One Industry.

At the heart of IIJA 2026 will be 50 honours presented across Six Shades of Brilliance — The Business of Brilliance, India Shines, The Makers of Magic, Craft Without Boundaries, The People Changing the Game and Icons, Legends & Legacy.

The awards will recognise excellence across a wide spectrum including Jewellery Company and Brand of the Year, National and Regional Retailers, Manufacturer of the Year, Bridal Jewellery, Mangalsutra, Temple Jewellery, Antique & Heritage Jewellery, Jewellery Masterpieces, Fusion Jewellery, Gold Chain & Lightweight Jewellery, Silver Jewellery, Jewellery Design, Innovation, Young & Women Entrepreneurship, Platinum Jewellery, Industry Leadership, Heritage & Legacy and Lifetime Achievement among others.

The objective is to recognise the entire jewellery value chain — from business performance and regional excellence to craftsmanship, innovation, entrepreneurship and enduring industry legacy.

Business Thought Leadership Meets Celebration

IIJA 2026 will go beyond a conventional awards ceremony, combining recognition, business thought leadership, technology, glamour, celebrity presence and high-level entertainment in one engaging evening.

The awards will be presented by a distinguished mix of industry leaders, eminent personalities and celebrities, with the evening culminating in a grand celebration bringing together winners, industry icons, jury members, partners and celebrities under the thought:

One Industry. One Stage. One IIJA.

A special business keynote will be delivered by renowned Brand Guru Harish Bijoor, Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc., on The Golden Power of Brand India: Heritage, Technology & Global Ambition. The keynote will explore how India can combine its extraordinary jewellery heritage and craftsmanship with technology, branding, scale and global ambition to build some of the world’s great jewellery brands.

IGM – India Gold Metaverse: Title Partner

IGM – India Gold Metaverse, with its defining philosophy Gold Is Technology, joins IIJA 2026 as the prestigious Title Partner, bringing a strong future-facing dimension to the awards. Its association represents the convergence of gold, technology, innovation and the evolving digital ecosystem, complementing IIJA’s vision of celebrating India’s rich jewellery heritage while recognising the transformation shaping its future.

IIJA 2026 is also supported by Royal Chain Limited as Powered By Partner, Malabar Group as Sustainability Partner, Safari Bullion as Bullion App Partner, World Gold Council as Knowledge Partner, Swarn Shilp as The Craftsmanship Partner & CB Chains as the Bronze Partner along with media associations including Gold & Precious Metals Outlook (GPM) and Gold Price Today.

The Night India Shines

Approximately 1,000 guests from across the jewellery and precious-metals ecosystem are expected to attend. A specially created arrival and networking environment, red-carpet experience and media interactions will set the tone for the evening, while the awards will be interspersed with high-level entertainment and celebrity presence.

For IBJA and Tefla’s, IIJA is envisioned not merely as an awards night but as the beginning of a long-term institution for the Indian jewellery fraternity — one that celebrates the extraordinary diversity, enterprise, craftsmanship and people behind one of India’s most dynamic industries.

The spirit of the evening is captured in its defining theme:

THE NIGHT INDIA SHINES

The India International Jewellery Awards 2026 will take place on Friday, 2 October 2026 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Mumbai, bringing the industry together for an evening dedicated to excellence, recognition, innovation, craftsmanship, leadership and legacy.

About Tefla’s

With over three decades of experience, Tefla’s is one of India’s established creators and curators of high-impact business platforms, bringing together industry leadership, market intelligence, global networking and prestigious recognition. Through influential properties such as Globoil India and a diverse portfolio of conferences, exhibitions, leadership forums and awards, Tefla’s has built enduring platforms that connect businesses, policymakers, thought leaders and global stakeholders. With the India International Jewellery Awards (IIJA), Tefla’s brings this legacy of content, industry engagement and celebration to create a prestigious new platform dedicated to recognising the excellence, enterprise, craftsmanship and leadership of India’s jewellery industry.

About India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA)

Established in 1919, the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) carries a distinguished 107-year legacy and is recognised as an apex industry body representing India’s bullion and jewellery ecosystem. Over more than a century, IBJA has built formidable institutional credibility and industry reach, with its gold and silver rates serving as important benchmarks in the Indian bullion market. Its association with the India International Jewellery Awards (IIJA) brings to the platform the strength of a century-old institution, deep industry connections, and an enduring commitment to advancing and recognising excellence across India’s bullion and jewellery sector.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://indiainternationaljewelleryawards.com/

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