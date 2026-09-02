India’s Best Wedding Makers 2026 Concludes with the IBWM Honours, And the launch of The Great Indian Wedding Book 6.0

Amyra Dastur hosted the two-day conclave, where Tiger Shroff unveiled The Great Indian Wedding Book 6.0.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: India’s Best Wedding Makers (IBWM) 2026 concluded on a high at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, bringing together leading names from India’s luxury wedding and celebrations ecosystem for two days of conversations, recognition and celebration.

Curated in association with Copper Events, a luxury wedding planning company, the conclave culminated in the IBWM Honours, a prestigious evening celebrating the country’s leading wedding experts and businesses; recognising their contribution to shaping the future of Indian luxury weddings.

Hosted by Amyra Dastur, the IBWM Honours recognised the best and most influential names across India’s wedding and celebrations landscape. The evening saw the presence of Tiger Shroff, who joined the proceedings for the unveiling of The Great Indian Wedding Book 6.0, marking the launch of the latest edition of the annual publication that features the best of the luxury wedding trends, ideas and innovations.

Speaking about the launch, Atul Pandey, Publisher, The Great Indian Wedding Book, said, “The Great Indian Wedding Book has always been about documenting Indian weddings at their very best and bringing together the people, ideas, craftsmanship and businesses behind them. With Edition 6.0, we wanted to create a stronger reflection of how the Indian wedding has evolved today, while continuing to showcase the exceptional talent that makes this industry distinctive. Launching the new edition at IBWM was particularly relevant because the book and the conclave share the same purpose: to give India’s wedding industry the recognition and platform it deserves.”

The celebrations also witnessed the presence of Mouni Roy and Wamiqa Gabbi, who presented the honours during the evening. Their presence, alongside a strong gathering of wedding planners, designers, hospitality leaders, entertainers, photographers, creators and luxury brands, added to the scale of the celebration.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of IBWM 2026, Prateek Tandon, Co-founder, India’s Best Wedding Makers, said, “The idea behind the IBWM Conclave is to bring the wedding industry together on one platform, not only to celebrate its best work, but also to have meaningful conversations about where the business is headed. The scale, creativity and influence of Indian weddings continue to grow, and so does the need for stronger collaboration across planners, hospitality, design, entertainment, fashion and every other part of this ecosystem. This edition demonstrated the strength and diversity of the industry and reinforced our belief that IBWM can play an important role in shaping its next phase of growth.”

Over two days, IBWM 2026 brought together diverse voices and sectors shaping India’s wedding industry, with conversations spanning hospitality, entertainment, fashion, design, F&B, photography and storytelling. The conclave explored the evolving definition of luxury, changing client expectations, the growing role of experiences and entertainment, and the ways in which wedding makers are shaping celebrations in India and across the world.

Culminating in the IBWM Honours, the prestigious evening celebrated the country’s leading wedding experts, recognising the creativity, expertise and vision of the people and businesses setting new benchmarks for the Indian wedding industry.

The IBWM Honours recognised an accomplished list of names and businesses from across the wedding and celebrations ecosystem, including Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company, Parthiv Gohil, Shantnu Nikhil, Rimple & Harpreet, JADE by Monica & Karishma, Narayan Jewellers, Anmol Jewellers, 7x Weddings, Wizcraft, Touchwood Group, Mirage Events, Seven Steps Weddings – 70 EMG, Omung Kumar, Abhinav Bhagat Events, Ram Bherwani Weddings, Foodlink Luxury Catering, Saltt Catering, Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, The Leela Palace Udaipur, Suryagarh Jaisalmer, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, Fairmont Mumbai, Shradha Luthra, Dhruvi Doshi Designs and Pink Whistle Man.

The successful edition reaffirmed IBWM’s position as a definitive platform for bringing together, recognising and celebrating the people shaping India’s luxury wedding ecosystem.

For more information, visit India’s Best Wedding Makers

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