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Home > BL News > India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26

India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26

India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26

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Last updated: August 26, 2026 16:34:14 IST

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India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26

Global participation expected as filmmakers, technicians, and industry leaders come together to boost innovation, collaboration, and employment

New Delhi [India], August 26: With the aim of providing a global platform to the Indian film industry, the inaugural edition of “Film Expo India” is set to take place in the national capital from August 26 to August 30. Touted as the largest film industry exhibition in the country, the event will witness participation from filmmakers, technical experts, government representatives, and artists from India and abroad.

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The grand event is being organized by Bindu Dara Singh’s company in collaboration with ITPO, with support from prestigious institutions including Delhi Tourism, Maharashtra Tourism, Sahitya Akademi, and Prasar Bharati.

Addressing the media during a press conference in Delhi, Bindu Dara Singh stated that the primary objective of the expo is to bring together various segments of the film industry under one roof, fostering new opportunities, technological advancements, and international collaborations. He emphasized that the film industry generates significant employment at the grassroots level wherever shooting activities take place, and this expo aims to further enhance such opportunities.

During the conference, he also spoke about his upcoming project “Mahakaal Natak” and introduced its cast to the media.

A Confluence of Technology and Creativity

Film Expo India will showcase the latest in film technologies, equipment, and services. The event will also host conclaves and panel discussions featuring industry experts, focusing on filmmaking, emerging trends, and fashion in cinema.

Film Carnival and Entertainment Experience

A major highlight of the expo will be the film carnival and theme park, offering visitors an immersive experience into the world of cinema. Attractions such as dome theatres, film-making storytelling zones, regional cinema showcases, and visual arts exhibitions will add to the grandeur of the event.

Support from Leading Institutions

The expo is backed by several prominent organizations and industry bodies, including the Film Federation of India, Screenwriters Association, and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, among others.

According to the organizers, Film Expo India will serve as a dynamic platform for networking, business opportunities, and talent recognition. There are also plans to take this initiative to other cities across India in the future.

The event is being seen as a significant step towards giving Indian cinema a stronger global identity.(SGP)

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 4:34 PM IST
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India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26

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India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26

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India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26
India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26
India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26
India’s Biggest Film Industry Expo to Be Held in New Delhi from August 26

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