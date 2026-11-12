Intense Technologies Announces H1 FY27 Results; Expands Client Portfolio and Strengthens BFSI Presence

During the quarter, we added three new clients to our portfolio, further strengthening our commitment to helping enterprises streamline customer communications, enhance customer experience, and deliver greater business value through our technology platforms and services.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12: Intense Technologies Limited (NSE: INTENTECH | BSE: 532326), a globally operating platform-led services company delivering mission-critical solutions in customer communications, data management, and process automation, today announced its audited Q2 results, highlighting its continued impact across the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors.

Key Financial Highlights

H1 FY27 performance

Total Income stood at ₹5,792.84 lakhs in H1 FY27, from ₹6,689.37 lakhs in H1 FY26.

stood at in H1 FY27, from ₹6,689.37 lakhs in H1 FY26. EBITDA stood at ₹328.24 lakhs , compared with ₹856.64 lakhs in H1 FY26.

stood at , compared with ₹856.64 lakhs in H1 FY26. EBITDA Margin stood at 4.91% in H1 FY27, compared with 6.59% in H1 FY26.

stood at in H1 FY27, compared with 6.59% in H1 FY26. Net Profit stood at ₹222.70 lakhs , compared with ₹442.32 lakhs in H1 FY26.

stood at , compared with ₹442.32 lakhs in H1 FY26. EPS stood at ₹0.92 in H1 FY27, compared with ₹1.80 in H1 FY26.

Growth Engagements

Secured three new client wins during the quarter, including two in the BFSI sector , further strengthening our presence in the industry and expanding opportunities for our enterprise technology platforms

, further strengthening our presence in the industry and expanding opportunities for our enterprise technology platforms Achieved industry recognition in the TriAxis Matrix Customer Communication Management (CCM), Q4 2026 Enterprise Market Assessment by AxisCube Research

Signed an MoU with MPCON LIMITED, a Madhya Pradesh State Government PSU and a subsidiary of IFCI Limited, a PSU under the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, to strengthen collaboration and explore opportunities for delivering technology-driven solutions aligned with organisational objectives

Commenting on the results, Ms. Anisha Shastri, Director of Intense Technologies Limited, said: “In the last quarter, we added three new clients to our portfolio, including two in the BFSI sector. These wins reflect the continued relevance of our technology platforms and our ability to address evolving enterprise requirements across customer communications, digital customer engagement, and specialised technology services.

We remain focused on expanding our presence in India while strengthening our footprint in key international markets, particularly the UAE and the UK. Our approach is centered on building stronger client relationships, deepening our presence in strategic sectors, and identifying opportunities that align with our core platform capabilities.

With the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) bringing data privacy and consent governance into sharper focus, enterprises will increasingly need integrated capabilities to manage consent, orchestrate consent-driven campaigns, and govern customer communications. Our Unified DPDP Governance Platform is designed to address these requirements by embedding consent validation, communication controls, and auditability into enterprise workflows, helping organisations strengthen compliance readiness and reduce regulatory risks. Alongside this, we continue to advance our AI-led platform strategy to enable hyper-personalised and context-aware customer engagement.

We are also pleased to be recognised in the TriAxis Matrix Customer Communication Management (CCM), Q4 2026 Enterprise Market Assessment by AxisCube Research . This recognition reinforces our continued focus on building comprehensive enterprise communication capabilities.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our client portfolio, strengthening our market presence, and scaling our platform-led business while delivering measurable value to customers and creating sustainable growth for our stakeholders.

The moderation in revenue during H1 FY 2026-27, as compared to H1 FY 2025-26, is mainly due to the completion of certain high-value, one-time projects that contributed substantially to revenues in the previous corresponding period. With the successful closure of these engagements, the current period reflects the absence of such project-based revenues, resulting in a temporary decline in the top line.”

Key Business Highlights

Analyst Recognitions

Included in the TriAxis Matrix Customer Communication Management (CCM), Q4 2026 Enterprise Market Assessment by AxisCube Research . The report highlights In10s UniServe NXT Communications Suite for its ability to bring together enterprise communications, customer engagement, marketing automation, consent-driven communications, and regulatory governance within a unified platform.

About Intense Technologies Limited

Intense Technologies Limited is a publicly listed, AI-first, platform-driven services company specialising in mission-critical solutions across communication, data management, and process automation. With a strong focus on the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors, the company leverages its innovative platforms to deliver significant business outcomes at scale.

Operating globally across four continents, Intense Technologies impacts over a billion lives daily. The company is widely recognised by leading industry analysts, including Gartner, IDC, Aspire, Celent, and Omdia, for its excellence in technology and market leadership.

Through its suite of IP-enabled platforms and services, Intense empowers enterprises to achieve their digital transformation goals efficiently. Its proven solutions have enabled leading banks to realise savings in the range of hundreds of crores by streamlining and centralising their customer communication processes.

Intense Technologies manages the delivery of 1 billion notifications annually, generates 50 million statements each month, and has successfully onboarded over 1 billion subscribers to date.

In FY26, the company reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹ 129.91 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 16.66 Cr, and Profit After Tax of ₹ (15.65) Cr. During the current FY26, the company has recognised one-time non-recurring provisions as exceptional items towards intangible asset impairment and provision for doubtful debts.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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