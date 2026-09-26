Irec 2026 Inaugurated in Hyderabad as India Hosts Global Real Estate Conference for The First Time

Pan-India housing report released at IREC 2026 highlights MMR’s leadership, Bengaluru’s growth and a shift from price-led to volume-led expansion

New Delhi [India], September 26: The 7th International Real Estate Conference (IREC 2026) was inaugurated today at HITEX, Hyderabad, marking the first time the global real estate platform has come to India. Hyderabad is hosting IREC 2026 from September 25–27, bringing together more than 2,000 delegates from 35+ countries, including developers, institutional investors, realtors, policymakers, technology leaders and global property professionals.

The three-day gathering brings the Global Conference, Luxury Property Expo and Innovation Showcase together on one platform, with the prestigious India Housing Report – September 2026, prepared by NAR and CRE Matrix, also launched at the event. The conference was inaugurated by Mr. Majid Saqer Al Marri, Real Estate Registration & Services, Dubai Land Department, while Mr. Kevin Brown, President, National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), inaugurated the IREC Luxury Property Expo.

Pan-India Housing Report released at IREC 2026

A key highlight of the inaugural day was the launch of the India Housing Report – September 2026, prepared by NAR and CRE Matrix, offering a pan-India assessment of residential housing trends based on H1 2026 data. Below are the highlights of the report findings:

Key highlights from the report:

₹ 3.63 lakh crore — value of primary housing sales across Pan-India Tier-1 cities in H1 2026, broadly flat against the H1 2025 record.

— value of primary housing sales across Pan-India Tier-1 cities in H1 2026, broadly flat against the H1 2025 record. 2.58 lakh units — primary housing units sold, down around 2% year-on-year, while launches increased around 7% to 2.98 lakh units .

— primary housing units sold, down around 2% year-on-year, while launches increased around 7% to . MMR emerged as India’s largest housing market , accounting for 26% of Pan-India housing value , ahead of NCR at 19%, with approximately ₹ 93,800 crore in primary housing sales.

, accounting for , ahead of NCR at 19%, with approximately in primary housing sales. Navi Mumbai + Raigad recorded 29% value growth , the fastest among the markets covered, with volumes rising around 20%.

, the fastest among the markets covered, with volumes rising around 20%. Bengaluru recorded 25% value growth, the strongest among the large markets, taking its share of national housing value to approximately 17%.

These issues will form the core of discussions at IREC 2026. The conference is being hosted by the Hyderabad Realtors Association (HRA), with the National Association of REALTORS® – India (NAR-India) as strategic partner. The programme will examine institutional investment, changing buyer behaviour, branded residences, holiday homes, affordable housing, real estate tokenisation, cross-border transactions and the growing influence of PropTech, AI, data and DeepTech.

International participation will bring perspectives from markets including the US, Dubai, Philippines, Georgia, Canada, Japan, Mongolia, China, Korea, Taiwan, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam, among others. The programme includes discussions on taking Indian real estate to global markets and building a global real estate marketplace.

For Hyderabad, the conference comes at a time when the city is itself becoming an important part of India’s evolving real estate story. The discussions will provide an opportunity to examine the city’s development in the context of international investment, urbanisation and technology-led change.

Talking at the inauguration, Mr. Sumanth Reddy, Chairman, NAR-India, said “The real estate industry is changing faster than the traditional transaction cycle. Buyers are becoming more informed, capital is becoming more global and technology is changing how business gets done. IREC gives us a chance to have an honest conversation about these changes and what they mean for the industry in India.”

Mr. Sreedhar Reddy, Past President, Hyderabad Realtors Association, added, “For us, hosting IREC in Hyderabad is not simply about bringing an international event to the city. It is about putting Hyderabad into a larger global conversation. We want the discussions here to be practical, relevant and useful to people working in real estate across markets.”

Mr. Shailender Singh, Chairman, IREC 2026, said, “The questions facing real estate today are very different from a few years ago. People are looking at homes differently, investors are looking across borders and technology is creating new possibilities as well as new questions. IREC is bringing these conversations into one room, with voices from India and international markets.”

The conference will also feature the IREC Luxury Property Expo and Innovation Showcase, alongside the main conference programme, with sessions covering Dubai’s real estate playbook, institutional investment, India’s growth opportunities, affordable housing, real estate tokenisation, branded residences, urban development and the future of PropTech and DeepTech.

IREC INDIA 2026 | AT A GLANCE

Dates: September 25–27, 2026

September 25–27, 2026 Venue: HITEX, Hyderabad

HITEX, Hyderabad Expected participation: 2,000+ delegates

2,000+ delegates International participation: 35+ countries

35+ countries Host: Hyderabad Realtors Association

Hyderabad Realtors Association Strategic Partner: National Association of REALTORS® – India

National Association of REALTORS® – India Key areas: Global capital, institutional investment, changing buyer behaviour, branded residences, affordable housing, cross-border real estate, tokenisation, PropTech, AI and DeepTech

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