JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

Ritvik Kulshrestha, founder of JEET AI and CEO of Extramarks Education.



New Delhi [India], October 21: JEET AI introduces India’s first AI Tutor that truly teaches, replicating the experience of learning with a personal teacher. Rather than waiting for students to ask questions, it actively teaches concepts, writes and annotates on a virtual board, presents relevant multimedia content, and uses interactive simulations to simplify complex topics. For instance, while teaching a concept in Chemistry, JEET AI can illustrate chemical reactions, explain the underlying science through visual demonstrations, and pause to test whether the student has understood the concept before moving forward.

Just like a good teacher, it continuously checks comprehension, asks questions, and tests students throughout the lesson, adapting its explanations based on their understanding. Students can interrupt at any moment, ask unlimited questions, and request explanations repeatedly, without hesitation or judgment. JEET AI has launched with teaching capabilities in Hindi, with support for additional Indian languages, including Tamil and Kannada, set to be introduced in the coming months.

For decades, students have relied on coaching centres, recorded lectures, and YouTube videos to prepare for their examinations. However, teaching hundreds of students simultaneously has made truly personalized learning nearly impossible. While personal tutoring offers individual attention, its high cost makes it inaccessible to most families. AI chatbots have made doubt solving easier than ever but answering questions and actually teaching are two very different things. JEET AI has set out to bridge this gap, bringing personalized teaching to students across India at a starting price of just ₹1,499 per month.

Ritvik Kulshrestha, Founder of Jeet AI and CEO of Extramarks Education, said, “For centuries, the best form of education has been a great teacher sitting beside a student, understanding their difficulties, and adapting to their needs. Unfortunately, this level of personal attention has always been a privilege available to very few. With JEET AI, we are using technology to change that. Our goal is not to build another tool that answers questions, but to make the experience of having a great personal teacher accessible to every student.”

Combining over 15 years of educational expertise, proprietary content, and pedagogical research from Extramarks Education, JEET AI goes beyond conventional AI tools to deliver an immersive, interactive learning experience that replicates a personalized one-on-one learning environment. Whether mastering a concept, learning an entire subject, or preparing for JEE or school examinations, JEET AI delivers structured, interactive, and personalized teaching, followed by targeted practice and comprehensive assessments to identify learning gaps and ensure thorough understanding and mastery of every concept.

Starting at just ₹1,499 per month, JEET AI aims to make personal tutoring affordable at an unprecedented scale. While conventional coaching programmes can cost lakhs of rupees, often without individualized attention, JEET AI brings a dedicated AI teacher within reach of families nationwide. Its ambition is to provide students with a comprehensive alternative to expensive coaching, recorded lectures, and multiple AI learning tools, all through one affordable platform.

Kulshrestha added, “Our vision is simple. No student’s potential should be limited by their family’s income, location, or language. We want every student to have access to a great personal teacher, and we believe AI can finally make that possible.”

JEET AI is initially launching with JEE and Foundation courses in Hindi, followed by the introduction of NEET, CBSE Board preparation, and other courses, along with support for additional Indian languages, over the coming weeks and months.