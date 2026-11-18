The proprietary platform qualifies agents against customer-defined benchmarks before they can act, tracks cost per completed task, and runs in the customer’s own cloud or on-premises infrastructure.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18: Kellton Tech Solutions Limited, an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company, today announced the launch of KeOS (Kellton Operating System), its proprietary enterprise agentic AI platform.

KeOS helps organisations deploy and govern AI agents in live workflows across finance, sales, operations and compliance. It gives enterprise teams control over which actions agents are authorised to take, how much each agent can spend, and where the platform runs.

Kellton is translating this approach into measurable business outcomes. A leading US financial institution leveraged KeOS to build AI agents that reduced loan application processing time by 47%. This translates into faster decisions for customers and significantly greater operational capacity for the institution – all while maintaining the highest levels of control and oversight.

KeOS includes pre-built deployment templates, so customers can set it up in their own cloud ecosystem. It sets a spending limit for each agent and tracks the cost per completed task, helping teams compare the cost of agent-assisted work with their current process before expanding its use.

Business teams describe a task in plain English, and KeOS drafts an agent for them to review and test. Customers can choose a model suited to each workflow, including Anthropic models and models available through Microsoft and Amazon, while retaining existing provider agreements.

KeOS can run in the customer’s own Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services environment or on-premises, giving customers control over where the platform runs under their existing data governance policies.

“The business case for agentic AI starts with improving how a process runs. At Kellton, we’ve helped clients redesign workflows to address operational bottlenecks. We built KeOS to bring that engineering experience into our own platform, so clients can see where AI agents improve performance, where human judgement is essential, and when the results justify expanding their use,” said Krishna Chintam, Global CEO, Kellton Tech Solutions Limited.

About Kellton Tech Solutions

Kellton is an AI-led digital transformation and technology consulting company with global delivery capabilities. The company partners with enterprises to build scalable digital platforms, modernize operations, and accelerate intelligent automation journeys. With over 2,000 professionals across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Kellton delivers solutions across cloud, data, AI, enterprise platforms, and digital product engineering.

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