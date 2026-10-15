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Home > BL News > KORA by NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur as Its New Brand Face

KORA by NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur as Its New Brand Face

KORA by NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur as Its New Brand Face

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Last updated: October 15, 2026 17:28:11 IST

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KORA by NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur as Its New Brand Face

The association marks a new chapter for the contemporary Indian occasionwear brand, bringing its philosophy of “For Your Every Celebration” to life.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: KORA by NM, founded by Nilesh Chhadva and Mitesh Sumbad, announces actor Aditya Roy Kapur as its new brand face. The association marks an important milestone in KORA’s journey as it strengthens its positioning as a contemporary Indian occasionwear brand and expands its presence in India and international markets.

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At the heart of this association is KORA’s philosophy, “For Your Every Celebration”, a vision that embraces the many ways the modern Indian man celebrates. From occasions rooted in tradition to personal milestones and moments of togetherness, KORA’s evolving brand direction reflects a broader understanding of celebration and the role personal style plays within it.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s charm, quiet confidence and effortless sense of style make him a natural expression of the KORA Man. His individuality and ease reflect the brand’s approach to Indian dressing: rooted in craftsmanship, contemporary in outlook and shaped by the personality of the wearer. Through this association, KORA brings that identity into sharper focus.

The campaign builds on the idea of celebration as a way of life. With Aditya at its centre, it brings together the emotion of meaningful occasions and the confidence of dressing in a way that feels true to oneself. The campaign expresses KORA’s ambition to become part of the moments that matter to men today, extending its relevance across an increasingly diverse occasionwear wardrobe.

Supporting this campaign is KORA’s new occasionwear collection, featuring kurtas, bandi sets, Jodhpuri, Nawabi and Indo Western ensembles. Classic black, warm creams, ivory and deeper tones define the palette, while Indian craftsmanship and contemporary silhouettes shape the design direction. The collection takes an understated approach to occasionwear, with an emphasis on enduring style and individuality.

Speaking about the association, Nilesh Chhadva and Mitesh Sumbad, Founders, KORA by NM, said: “Celebration has always been at the heart of KORA, and our vision is to be part of every moment that matters to the modern Indian man. Aditya Roy Kapur embodies the charm, confidence and individuality that define the KORA Man. As we continue to grow and evolve, this association marks an exciting new chapter for us, bringing our philosophy of ‘For Your Every Celebration’ to life.”

With 31 stores across India, the UK and Dubai, KORA has established a presence across domestic and international markets. The brand is also set to open soon in the USA, extending its international footprint. The association with Aditya Roy Kapur comes at a significant moment in this growth journey, strengthening KORA’s visibility and articulating its vision for the next chapter.

The collection is available from 15th October 2026 across KORA’s stores in India and through the brand’s official website.

About KORA by NM

KORA by NM is a contemporary Indian occasionwear brand founded by Nilesh Chhadva and Mitesh Sumbad. Combining Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design, the brand offers a range of Indian and Indo-Western menswear guided by its philosophy, “For Your Every Celebration.” KORA has 31 stores across India, the UK, and Dubai, with an upcoming opening in the USA.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 5:28 PM IST
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KORA by NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur as Its New Brand Face

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KORA by NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur as Its New Brand Face
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KORA by NM Welcomes Aditya Roy Kapur as Its New Brand Face
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