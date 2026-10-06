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Home > BL News > Leading provider of IT integrated network solutions Bench Mark Infotech Services gets listed at NSE Emerge

Leading provider of IT integrated network solutions Bench Mark Infotech Services gets listed at NSE Emerge

Leading provider of IT integrated network solutions Bench Mark Infotech Services gets listed at NSE Emerge

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Last updated: October 6, 2026 00:48:12 IST

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Leading provider of IT integrated network solutions Bench Mark Infotech Services gets listed at NSE Emerge

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 5: It was a momentous day for Kolkata based Bench Mark Infotech Services got listed today in NSE Emerge platform.The ipo size of Rs 42.44 crore issued 38,58,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 104 to Rs 110 per share through Book Built Issue system.

The issue that opened at Rs 110 was oversubscribed a record 103 times as per data available in market reports.

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The occasion that took place at Hotel Hyatt Regency witnessed a bell ringing ceremony to usher in the listing. Present in the occasion were Benchmark Infotech Chairman & Managing Director VineetGupta, Executive Director Juli Gupta along with Avik Gupta, Chief Manager at National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Mohit Baid of GYR Capital Advisors the book running lead managers of the issue along with other important persons instrumental in the success of the issue.

Speaking in the occasion both Vineet Gupta & Juli Gupta thanked all those involved in the successful listing of its ipo for thier support, while also thanking the investors for the trust they have bestowed upon the organization..

Noted Dignitaries present were Hon’ble Finance Minister. Government of West Bengal Shri Swapan Dasgupta & Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of West Bengal Dr Subrata Gupta. Shri Swapan Dasgupta said that the state is on the right path of ushering huge economic growth. He said that the State Government will encourage more state based companies to tap the capital market for business growth. Dr Subrata Gupta congratulated the benchmark Infotech team for its successful listing and said that the future lies very bright for industrial growth in the state.

Benchmark Infotech Services Limited founded in 2007 by Vineet Gupta & Juli Gupta is a leading provider of IT integrated network solutions with offices in West Bengal. Bihar & Jharkhand. Learn more at: https://www.benchmarkinfo.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 12:48 AM IST
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Leading provider of IT integrated network solutions Bench Mark Infotech Services gets listed at NSE Emerge
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