LuminKraft Is Building a New Manufacturing Base for India’s Electrified Economy

New Delhi [India], August 31: As electric mobility, renewable energy, data centres, defence systems and industrial automation expand across India, a less visible part of the manufacturing ecosystem is becoming increasingly important: the wiring and electrical connections that make these systems work.

This is the space in which LuminKraft is building its business.

Based in Hyderabad, LuminKraft is focused on precision wire harness and cable assembly manufacturing, serving industries including EV and automotive, data centres, solar and renewable energy, EPC and infrastructure, defence, and industrial automation. The company operates with automated wire-processing technology and a focus on electronic testing and production traceability.

LuminKraft has been established as a joint venture between Lumin Innovations in Illinois, USA, and MetalKraft in India, bringing manufacturing experience and technology from the two markets together. Its Hyderabad operation is focused on developing precision harness manufacturing capabilities for India’s growing industrial market and global customers.

At the centre of the company’s development is entrepreneur Chiru Harsh Patnam, CEO of LuminKraft, whose professional journey across renewable energy, infrastructure, defence technology and artificial intelligence helped shape the idea behind the venture.

A Business Built Around an Often-Overlooked Component

Wire harnesses rarely attract the same attention as the finished products they sit inside. Yet almost every modern machine that uses electricity, sensors, controls or communications depends on them.

An electric vehicle needs complex wiring. Battery systems need reliable connections. Industrial robots depend on precisely routed cables. Defence platforms require dependable electrical systems. Data centres and renewable energy installations also rely on extensive electrical infrastructure.

As these industries become more sophisticated, the requirements placed on their wiring systems become more demanding as well.

LuminKraft’s approach is to focus on this underlying manufacturing requirement rather than on a single end-product category.

Its Hyderabad facility is built around automated wire-processing technology, with electronic testing and quality controls incorporated into the manufacturing process. The company’s manufacturing model is designed around consistency, production efficiency and quality control as it develops its presence across multiple industrial sectors.

The CEO Behind the Vision

For Chiru Harsh Patnam, the creation of LuminKraft is the result of experiences accumulated across several industries rather than a move into manufacturing in isolation.

His professional journey has included work in the renewable energy sector, where he was involved in projects exceeding 300 MW across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The experience gave him exposure to large infrastructure projects, electrification, energy systems and the practical requirements involved in building and operating complex physical infrastructure.

His interests later expanded into technology and defence through ParadomeAI, where he serves as CEO. His work in the company has focused on AI-driven applications including surveillance, border command-and-control systems, situational awareness, digital governance and intelligent decision-support platforms.

These experiences exposed him to two increasingly connected realities: the growing intelligence being built into modern systems and the physical infrastructure required to make those systems work reliably.

That connection became an important part of the thinking behind LuminKraft.

From Energy and Defence to Manufacturing

The transition from renewable energy and defence technology into wire harness manufacturing may appear like a significant change in direction. For Chiru, however, the sectors share a common foundation.

Energy systems require electrical connectivity. Defence platforms depend on reliable wiring and control systems. AI-enabled machines need physical infrastructure to power sensors, processors and communications. Electric vehicles, robotics and automated industrial equipment similarly depend on increasingly sophisticated electrical architectures.

LuminKraft emerged from this common requirement.

The company’s proposition is built around the belief that as industries become more electrified and connected, the quality and reliability of the components that connect their electrical systems become increasingly important.

Connecting American Engineering With Indian Manufacturing

LuminKraft’s structure is another important part of its story.

The company brings together Lumin Innovations, USA, and MetalKraft, India, creating a U.S.-India joint venture focused on wire harness manufacturing in India.

The partnership combines American engineering and manufacturing experience with an Indian production base, creating a platform intended to serve the country’s industrial market while building capabilities for global customers.

This approach comes at a time when manufacturers across sectors are reassessing supply chains, looking for greater resilience, and seeking specialised suppliers closer to growing production markets.

For LuminKraft, the objective is to build manufacturing capability in India that can compete on quality, consistency and production standards while supporting customers across several technology-intensive industries.

Why Wire Harnessing Matters to Emerging Technologies

The growing importance of wire harness manufacturing is closely tied to the broader electrification of industry.

Electric vehicles require complex wiring systems connecting power, sensors, control units and other electronic components. Battery storage systems depend on carefully engineered electrical connections. Robotics and industrial automation require reliable cabling for movement, sensing and control.

Defence systems, data centres, renewable energy projects and other technology-intensive infrastructure have similar requirements.

This makes wire harnessing an enabling layer across several of the industries expected to drive future industrial growth.

LuminKraft is building its capabilities around this common requirement, with the aim of serving different applications while developing specialised manufacturing expertise.

Automation at the Core

Automation is an important part of LuminKraft’s manufacturing strategy.

The company’s Hyderabad facility is built around automated wire-processing technology, supported by electronic testing and quality-control processes. This approach is intended to improve consistency and production efficiency as the company scales.

For wire harness manufacturers, automation can play an important role in processes such as cutting, stripping, crimping and testing. As assemblies become more complex and customer requirements become more demanding, maintaining consistency across production becomes increasingly important.

LuminKraft’s emphasis on automated processing and testing reflects its focus on developing a manufacturing platform capable of supporting technology-intensive customers.

A Manufacturing Platform With Multiple Markets

LuminKraft is targeting more than the traditional automotive market.

Its focus includes EV and automotive, data centres, solar and renewable energy, EPC and infrastructure, defence, and industrial automation.

These sectors differ significantly in their end products, but they share a growing dependence on electrical systems and connectivity.

For the company, this diversification creates an opportunity to build one core manufacturing capability that can serve several areas of the evolving industrial economy.

Building From Hyderabad for Global Markets

The choice of Hyderabad gives LuminKraft a base within one of India’s established technology and industrial ecosystems.

The company intends to use its location and manufacturing capabilities to serve customers in India’s growing industrial corridors while developing the capacity to participate in global supply chains.

For Chiru, this is part of a larger entrepreneurial ambition: building globally competitive technology and industrial businesses from India.

His background across renewable energy, infrastructure, AI and defence has shaped a view that India’s next phase of industrial growth will require entrepreneurs who can connect technology with physical manufacturing capability.

LuminKraft is his effort to put that idea into practice.

Recognition for an Emerging Manufacturing Entrepreneur

Chiru Harsh Patnam’s work in developing LuminKraft has also received industry recognition. He has been recognised as Emerging Automotive Manufacturing Entrepreneur – 2026 at the Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave – 2026.

The recognition comes as LuminKraft works to establish its manufacturing presence in Hyderabad and build capabilities serving automotive and other technology-driven sectors.

While the award recognises the CEO, the larger story remains the manufacturing opportunity that LuminKraft is pursuing developing reliable electrical connectivity for industries undergoing rapid electrification and automation.

Looking Ahead

The next phase of industrial growth is likely to be defined by increasing electrification, automation and connectivity.

Electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, battery storage, robotics, defence platforms, data centres and intelligent industrial systems will all require increasingly sophisticated electrical architectures.

LuminKraft is positioning itself within this broader transformation by focusing on one of the fundamental components behind these systems: the wire harness.

For Chiru Harsh Patnam, the long-term vision is not simply to build a wire harness company, but to establish an Indian manufacturing capability that can become part of the global supply chains supporting the technologies of the future.

But the more significant measure of LuminKraft’s progress will be its ability to translate its manufacturing platform into long-term relationships with customers across automotive, energy, defence, data infrastructure and industrial technology.

At its core, the company’s proposition remains straightforward: as the world becomes more electric and connected, the systems that connect it will matter more than ever.

About LuminKraft

LuminKraft is a Hyderabad-based precision wire harness and cable assembly manufacturing company established as a strategic U.S.-India joint venture between Lumin Innovations, USA, and MetalKraft, India.

The company focuses on wire harness and cable assembly solutions for EV and automotive, data centres, solar and renewable energy, EPC and infrastructure, defence, and industrial automation. Its manufacturing platform incorporates automated wire-processing technology and electronic testing capabilities.

About Chiru Harsh Patnam

Chiru Harsh Patnam is a technology entrepreneur and the CEO of LuminKraft Private Limited. His professional experience spans renewable energy, infrastructure, defence technology, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

He has been involved in renewable energy projects exceeding 300 MW across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh and currently serves as CEO of ParadomeAI, focusing on AI-driven solutions for defence, surveillance, digital governance and enterprise transformation.

An alumnus of the University of Edinburgh and the Indian School of Business (ISB), Chiru’s entrepreneurial focus is on building globally competitive businesses from India across strategic and technology-driven sectors.

He has been recognised as Emerging Automotive Manufacturing Entrepreneur – 2026 at the Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave – 2026.