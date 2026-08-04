MedleyHR Launches to Help India’s Growing Businesses Replace Spreadsheets with Modern HR and Payroll Software

Offers a permanent free plan for businesses with up to 10 employees, making HR digitization more accessible for India’s growing MSMEs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3: MedleyHR, a new self-serve HR and payroll platform built for India’s small and growing businesses, has officially launched with a mission to simplify HR operations for companies that have outgrown spreadsheets but do not need the complexity or cost of enterprise HR software.

Designed specifically for businesses navigating their early stages of growth, MedleyHR brings payroll, leave management, attendance, employee records, document management, performance tracking, HR workflows, and employee self-service into a single platform. The company has also introduced a permanent free plan for organizations with up to 10 employees, removing one of the biggest barriers that prevents smaller businesses from adopting structured HR systems.

India is home to more than 63 million MSMEs, which collectively form the backbone of the country’s economy. While digital adoption has accelerated across accounting, finance, customer relationship management, and procurement, HR continues to remain one of the least digitized business functions for many growing companies. Across thousands of businesses, employee information is still managed through Excel spreadsheets, WhatsApp conversations, email threads, shared folders, paper files, and manual payroll calculations. These fragmented processes often rely on founders, HR executives, or operations managers to manually coordinate routine administrative work.

As organizations expand from small teams into businesses with 20, 30, or 50 employees, these manual processes become increasingly difficult to sustain. Payroll processing consumes valuable time, leave requests arrive through multiple communication channels, employee documents become scattered across different systems, and HR teams spend a significant portion of their time responding to routine administrative queries instead of focusing on employee engagement and organizational development.

MedleyHR was created to address this gap by offering a platform that combines comprehensive HR and payroll capabilities with the simplicity expected by smaller businesses. Organizations can configure departments, salary structures, and payroll settings within hours, onboard employees without lengthy implementation cycles, and automate payroll while remaining compliant with Indian statutory requirements, including PF, ESI, TDS, and Form 16.

The platform also enables employees to independently access payslips, tax documents, leave balances, company policies, and other HR information through a dedicated self-service portal, significantly reducing repetitive requests handled by HR teams. Businesses can further manage attendance, approvals, reimbursements, employee records, and performance processes from a single centralized system.

Unlike many traditional HR platforms that require lengthy implementations, consultant-led deployments, or enterprise-scale budgets, MedleyHR has been designed as a self-serve solution that businesses can adopt quickly without extensive onboarding or setup costs. The platform also supports multi-branch organizations and offers integrated reporting to provide greater visibility into workforce operations and payroll.

Speaking on the launch, Thomas Vadakkan, Head of Product Division at MedleyHR, said:

“Small businesses shouldn’t have to earn good HR software by becoming big companies first. By the time a business has 20 or 30 employees, HR is already becoming difficult to manage through spreadsheets and WhatsApp. We built MedleyHR to give growing businesses a simple, self-serve platform that removes administrative friction without introducing enterprise complexity. Making it free for teams of up to 10 employees is our way of lowering the barrier to digitization and helping businesses build the right foundation from the start.”

The permanent free plan allows organizations with up to 10 employees to use core HR and payroll capabilities without any setup fee, implementation cost, credit card requirement, or time limitation. By introducing a genuinely free entry point, MedleyHR aims to encourage businesses to establish structured HR practices before manual processes become operational bottlenecks.

The platform was developed after the MedleyHR team experienced many of the same HR challenges internally, including recurring payslip requests, leave approvals across multiple communication channels, and appraisal processes managed through spreadsheets. After using and refining the platform within their own organization for over a year, the company has now made it available to businesses across India.

With its launch, MedleyHR positions itself as an HR platform focused on a segment often overlooked by traditional enterprise software providers: businesses hiring their 11th, 20th, or 50th employee, where HR complexity begins to increase but enterprise solutions remain difficult to justify.

As India’s small and growing businesses continue to digitize core operations, MedleyHR seeks to make HR transformation accessible through a platform that emphasizes simplicity, affordability, compliance, and rapid adoption.

About MedleyHR

MedleyHR is a self-serve HR and payroll platform from Codon Software, a technology company with over two decades of experience building enterprise software for organizations across mining, healthcare, manufacturing, laboratories, retail, procurement, and business operations.

MedleyHR is a self-serve HR and payroll platform built for small and growing businesses. It brings payroll, statutory compliance, leave and attendance, employee records, document management, hiring, reimbursements, loans, performance management, and employee self-service into one integrated platform. Designed to be implemented without consultants or lengthy deployment cycles, it enables organizations to modernize HR operations quickly—without the complexity of traditional enterprise tools.

MedleyHR is permanently free for organizations with up to 10 employees, helping startups and small businesses establish robust HR processes from day one.

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