Melting Pot Food Products Onboards Renowned Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as Investor and Brand Ambassador for Inchi, Targets Rs. 500 Plus Crore Growth Milestone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Navi Mumbai-based FMCG company Melting Pot Food Products Pvt Ltd has officially announced that India’s celebrated culinary expert and restaurateur Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi has joined the company as both an investor and brand ambassador for its flagship brand, Inchi.

Established in 2017 and spearheaded by Nikhil Bharti, R P Chatterjee and Manish Pardiwala, Inchi has evolved rapidly to become a household favourite in the Indo-Chinese segment with a diverse portfolio of over 100 products. The range spans popular categories including schezwan dip and spreads, noodles, sauces, gourmet and instant soups, and signature cooking masalas designed to make restaurant-style Indian-Chinese cooking effortless at home.

Highlighting the significance of this strategic partnership, Nikhil Bharti, Director at Melting Pot Food Products Pvt Ltd, stated, “With a wide range of products loved and appreciated by the public, Brand Inchi and the company today are at a crucial junction in our journey, and we are well poised for explosive growth. We were looking for a brand face who is as universally loved as our products and someone who deeply believes in the Indo-Chinese category. Chef Harpal was the absolute perfect fit. With his onboarding and strategic collaboration, we are confident in scaling our operations up to ₹500+ crore in the next 5 years.”

This high-profile alliance transcends traditional celebrity endorsements. Beyond acting as the face of the brand, Chef Harpal will take an active role as a culinary partner, contributing to product innovation, recipe development, and making flavourful restaurant-style Indo-Chinese cooking more accessible to households across India.

Commenting on his investment and partnership, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi shared, “I didn’t want this to be just another endorsement. I wanted to invest in a brand whose vision I genuinely believed in. Nikhil and the team at Melting Pot Food Products Pvt Ltd have a very clear understanding of today’s consumer, and I saw a great opportunity to bring my culinary experience into that vision.”

Building upon his extensive legacy in the Indo-Chinese food segment, Chef Sokhi brings invaluable market insight and consumer trust to Inchi. Together, the partnership aims to cement Inchi’s position as a dominant leader in the category while marking a monumental step in Chef Sokhi’s expanding entrepreneurial portfolio.

Established in 2017, Melting Pot Food Products Pvt Ltd is a fast-growing food enterprise dedicated to bringing innovative, high-quality culinary solutions to modern Indian kitchens. The company is dynamically led by three seasoned directors — Nikhil Bharati, R P Chatterjee, and Manish Pardiwala — each of whom brings over two decades of extensive experience in the Indian FMCG industry and the Indo-Chinese category. Backed by their collective expertise and inside-out understanding of the market, the company is poised to grow at over 10X over the next 5 years under their visionary leadership.

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