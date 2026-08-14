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Home > BL News > Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

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Last updated: August 14, 2026 11:04:12 IST

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Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Popular digital creators and twin sisters Chinki Minki, along with singer and entertainer Mika Singh, have announced a new property investment together, marking an exciting new chapter in their professional journey and shared vision for growth.

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki have come together as co-partners with a 50-50 shareholding in a new real estate investment, marking the beginning of an exciting business collaboration. The 50-50 partnership reflects their shared vision and confidence in the real estate space.

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The announcement highlights a strategic partnership built around trust, vision and long-term growth, with the trio coming together to invest in property and explore new opportunities in the real estate space. The collaboration reflects their shared belief in building assets that go beyond immediate gains and contribute towards creating a lasting legacy.

Known for their strong presence in the entertainment and digital space, Chinki Minki have steadily expanded their professional horizons, while Mika Singh continues to be one of the most recognised names in the Indian music and entertainment industry. Their decision to come together for a property investment brings together three established personalities with a common outlook towards creating sustainable opportunities for the future.

Sharing the announcement, the trio expressed their excitement about the new beginning, It is envisioned as a step towards building, growing and creating something meaningful together.

The collaboration also reflects the growing trend of celebrities and creators exploring investments beyond entertainment, with real estate emerging as a preferred avenue for long-term financial growth and stability.

Mika Singh says “I have always believed that success is not just about what you achieve today, but also about what you build for tomorrow. This property investment with Chinki Minki is a step in that direction. We share a great equation and a similar vision when it comes to growth, and I’m happy to embark on this new journey together. I’m looking forward to seeing this partnership grow into something truly meaningful”

Chinki Minki says “For us, this investment is more than just owning a property; it is about taking a step towards building something meaningful for the future. We have always believed in growing together, exploring new opportunities and making decisions that have a long-term vision. This partnership with Mika Singh makes this milestone even more special, and we are excited about everything that lies ahead”

A new chapter begins, built on vision, trust, growth and success.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 11:04 AM IST
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Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

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Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

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Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth
Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth
Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth
Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

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