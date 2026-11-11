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Home > BL News > Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

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Last updated: November 11, 2026 12:28:11 IST

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Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

New Delhi [India], November 11: Mold-Tek Technologies Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue in Q2 FY 2026–27, with revenue increasing by 51.2% year-on-year to ₹60.81 crore. Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 197.32% to ₹9.62 crore, marking the Company’s highest-ever quarterly profit in the history of the company.

Notably, the PAT recorded in Q2 FY 2026–27 was almost equivalent to the Company’s entire full-year profit for FY 2025–26, underscoring the significant improvement in its financial performance.

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The Company’s consolidated EBITDA also reached a record high of ₹14.58 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 144.5% compared with ₹5.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Company’s earnings per share (EPS), adjusted for the 1:1 bonus issue, stood at ₹1.67 for Q2 FY 2026–27, compared with ₹0.56 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a growth of 197.32% in per-share earnings.

This performance reflects the continued execution of the Company’s strategy, centred on business diversification, operational excellence and expansion into higher-value engineering services. Strong project execution, improved resource utilisation and healthy business momentum have contributed to growth across its business segments. The Company’s order pipeline remains encouraging across Civil & Structural Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. With continued expansion into higher-value engineering services, a strong balance sheet and a focus on operational excellence, Mold-Tek remains well-positioned to sustain profitable growth and create long-term value for its shareholders

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 11, 2026 12:28 PM IST
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Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

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Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

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Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore
Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore
Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore
Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

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