Small team, big backlog: How Indian developer teams can hand bugs, tests and migrations to AI

New Delhi [India], November 11: In most product teams, the backlog grows faster than the headcount. Bugs wait for a quiet sprint, unit test coverage stalls and framework upgrades slip another quarter. For startups and small developer teams in India, this technical debt decides how fast a product ships.

Agentic coding can take on exactly this work. Yet developers hesitate for two reasons: an AI agent changing code nobody approved, and a bill nobody can forecast.

From autocomplete to AI coding agents

Most teams still use AI as autocomplete or a pair programmer that suggests the next few lines. McKinsey’s April 2026 report, The AI revolution in software development, places most companies at this stage and notes that handing whole tasks to agents is only now being adopted. It adds that simply giving developers AI tools does not meaningfully move the needle, while agent-led workflows are leading to smaller teams, much lower unit costs and much faster idea-to-impact cycle times.

An AI coding agent works differently. Given a bug report, it reads the repository, reproduces the failing test, edits the code, runs the test suite and opens a pull request. The developer reviews a finished change instead of starting from a blank file. Without guardrails, though, the same autonomy feeds both fears above.

Automate bugs, tests and migrations

Developers getting results tend to follow the same pattern.

Automated bug fixing. Hand over reports with a reproducible failure. The agent returns a fix and a passing test.

Hand over reports with a reproducible failure. The agent returns a fix and a passing test. AI test generation. Unit and integration tests for under-covered modules are bounded, repetitive and easy to verify.

Unit and integration tests for under-covered modules are bounded, repetitive and easy to verify. Code migration and legacy modernization. Framework upgrades, dependency bumps and multi-file refactoring suit agents, and free senior engineers for product work.

Framework upgrades, dependency bumps and multi-file refactoring suit agents, and free senior engineers for product work. Agent-ready tickets. “Fix login” becomes the failing behaviour, the files in scope and the test that must pass. A planning step before any edit avoids wasted runs.

“Fix login” becomes the failing behaviour, the files in scope and the test that must pass. A planning step before any edit avoids wasted runs. Model routing and flat-rate pricing. Matching each step to a right-sized model, with a flat fee or hard caps on parallel jobs, keeps token costs forecastable.

Matching each step to a right-sized model, with a flat fee or hard caps on parallel jobs, keeps token costs forecastable. Diff review and audit logs. Exact lines should be visible before they are written, nothing should merge automatically, and every job should end in a pull request with a plain-language summary.

“AI only matters if it holds up outside the demo. That principle shaped ML.ai around the two worries developers raise most: control and cost. The developer sees the exact lines before anything is applied, nothing merges on its own, pricing is one flat monthly fee, and a routing layer sends each step to the model that suits it. In ML.ai’s own evaluation on 1,344 real tasks, it matched the leading setup on accuracy at about a third of the cost. The agent does the work; the developer decides what ships.” says Taran Srivastava, Co-founder, ML.ai

How to pilot an AI coding agent ?

A small, measured trial shows quickly whether an agent earns a permanent place in the workflow. These five steps keep it focused:

Pick one repository and one chore, such as test coverage. Write five tightly scoped tickets, each with an acceptance test. Review every pull request closely. Track merged pull requests, defect rates, test coverage, review time and cost per task, not just usage. Widen the scope only when those numbers hold up.

The backlog that once demanded more hires now has another answer. Small teams that pair well-scoped tickets with a review of every change and a predictable cost remove both fears that held them back: code nobody approved and a bill nobody could forecast. The result is not a bigger team but a better-supported one, where bugs, tests and migrations get done every sprint and developers spend their time on the product.

For more information, please visit: https://ml.ai/

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