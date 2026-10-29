Mumbai Hosts SPARK, India’s AI Creativity Summit, Showcasing Live AI Filmmaking to 500+ Creative Leaders

VerSe Innovation and Google Cloud brought leading film and creative voices to SPARK, showcasing AI-powered filmmaking and advertising workflows to creators.



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Weeks of production, compressed into a single evening, in front of the people who green-light India’s films, shows and campaigns. VerSe Innovation, India’s largest local language technology platform and the parent of Dailyhunt, Magzter and Josh, tonight hosted SPARK, India’s AI Creativity Summit, at the Grand Hyatt with Google Cloud as Title Partner. The invitation-only room of 500+ filmmakers, studio heads, broadcasters, brand and agency leaders and creators saw no stalls and no sales pitches, only work that had to be seen to be believed, all of it produced on Spark Station, VerSe’s AI Content generating platform.

Two months after Spark Station’s beta debut at Film Expo 2026, where Just One Small Change went from idea to final render in three hours, the summit unveiled workflows that take it from generating shots to directing them:

Hybrid Filmmaking: Real actors and creators, everything else built with AI. Shoot the performance and Spark Station builds the world around it, from locations, sets, crowds and props to camera moves, with the complete toolkit for capture, character lock, compositing and finishing in one place.

Real actors and creators, everything else built with AI. Shoot the performance and Spark Station builds the world around it, from locations, sets, crowds and props to camera moves, with the complete toolkit for capture, character lock, compositing and finishing in one place. Spark, an AI film crew on call: An end-to-end production unit. Describe a film and AI agents for Direction, Writing, Art, Camera, Sound and Editing take it to the final film; every change is a conversation.

An end-to-end production unit. Describe a film and AI agents for Direction, Writing, Art, Camera, Sound and Editing take it to the final film; every change is a conversation. Story to Video Pro, one continuous pipeline: Story, script, cast, characters, locations and their objects, storyboard, scenes, shots, keyframes, render and edit in Spark’s AI Video Editor or exported to Final Cut Pro, Avid, Resolve or Premiere.

Story, script, cast, characters, locations and their objects, storyboard, scenes, shots, keyframes, render and edit in Spark’s AI Video Editor or exported to Final Cut Pro, Avid, Resolve or Premiere. End to end Advertising workflows: From brief to creative, targeting & activation, AI runs the full campaign lifecycle on one platform, so brands go from idea to optimized results in a fraction of the time.

From brief to creative, targeting & activation, AI runs the full campaign lifecycle on one platform, so brands go from idea to optimized results in a fraction of the time. Comprehensive Micro Drama workflow: One story in, multi-episode cliffhanger moments out, with every setup tracked to its payoff and every shot storyboarded before the final render.

One story in, multi-episode cliffhanger moments out, with every setup tracked to its payoff and every shot storyboarded before the final render. Depth Map, Performance Capture & Mimic Studio: Locks a clip into a frame-stable depth map, captures performances, expressions and changes everything else: new characters, swapped objects & reshoots.

Locks a clip into a frame-stable depth map, captures performances, expressions and changes everything else: new characters, swapped objects & reshoots. Prompt Intelligence: Tunes a prompt to its model on user consent; turns failed renders into fixed prompts.

Tunes a prompt to its model on user consent; turns failed renders into fixed prompts. Comics Generator, reimagined: Turns a story, script or YouTube video into a finished comic, consistent on every page and split into editable layers.

Six differentiators set Spark Station apart:

Character Continuity: character, cast, locations and objects stay continuous and never change. Quality control before you render: every shot is checked before generation, saving tokens. Built by creators, for creators: for India and the world. One continuous pipeline: from story, to audio, music to video and everything in between. Model orchestration: the best model is invoked for each task, with real-time control to choose your own. A budget before every shot: the only platform on the planet that estimates each shot’s cost before it renders.

The evening featured keynotes from Rajkumar Hirani, Shakun Batra, Kunal Kapoor and Varun Mayya; a session with Zack London of Gossip Goblin Inc.; and conversations with Raj Nayak, Anisha Dixit, Caleb Franklin (Matter), Namit Sharma (Arré Studio), Mahendra Soni (SVF Entertainment), Biren Ghose (Astra Studios), Anurag Iyer (Creator18), Roopak Saluja (Bang Bang Mediacorp), Prateek Arora, Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi (Hanuman Ansh), Advait Chandan, Aditya Aima (AnyMind Group) and Chirag Sanghani (Google Cloud) and , Anirban Roy Choudhury (ET Brand Equity).

“For a hundred years, the camera decided what was possible. From tonight, the imagination does. Spark Station enables that. Built by creators, for creators, it puts real performances and AI in the same frame, so the only limit on a story is the imagination behind it.” Umang Bedi, Founder & CEO, VerSe Innovation

“The budget decided who got to dream on screen. With AI, the only limit is how big you dare to imagine.” Rajkumar Hirani, Filmmaker & Director

“Every new technology has increased the number of people watching stories. AI could be the first to increase the number of people telling them.” Kunal Kapoor, Actor & Entrepreneur

“AI won’t give you taste. It closes the gap between the film in your head & the one on screen. Imagination is now the currency, and anyone who has it gets to tell stories.” Shakun Batra, Filmmaker & Founder, Jouska.AI

“VerSe is leveraging our generative media models like Gemini, Omni, Veo to deliver industry-leading content capabilities through Spark Station. Google Cloud is proud to help accelerate India’s AI powered creative revolution.” said Amit Kumar, Managing Director, Google Cloud India

About VerSe Innovation

At the core of VerSe Innovation, is the idea that technology can help bridge the digital divide. Since its inception, VerSe has risen to the challenge of serving the unmet content needs of millions of consumers using technology. Its unique artificial intelligence, machine learning & deep learning technologies enables personalized content to be delivered to millions of users based on their consumption preferences.

Today VerSe Innovation’s proprietary technology platform powers hundreds of millions of users across Bharat to enjoy content in their local language on Dailyhunt. Its technology also powers India’s #1 and most engaging creator’s app, Josh. In addition, VerSe has an integrated portfolio of AI-first products and platforms, including NexVerse.ai, Dailyhunt Premium, Josh’s Micro Dramas and VerSe Collab, which together are reshaping how consumers, content, and brands interact in India’s digital economy.

VerSe Innovation, with its family of apps focused on Bharat, became the first unicorn in tech for local languages and counts CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Siguler Guff, Carlyle Group, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, Gladebrook, Falcon Edge Capital, AlphaWave, Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India, Google, Microsoft, Lupa Systems, Luxor Group, Sofina, B Capital Group, IIFL, Kotak, Catamaran, Bay Capital, Edelweiss and Omidyar Network, among others as existing investors.

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