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Home > BL News > Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

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Last updated: November 2, 2026 18:37:13 IST

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Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Nandan Denim Limited, a textile manufacturer listed on the BSE and NSE, has reported a 21% year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter of FY27, highlighting growth in its bottom-line performance.

The company’s net profit stood at ₹11.47 crore (₹1,147 lakh) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with approximately ₹9.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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The double-digit growth in profitability brings Nandan Denim into focus among investors tracking earnings developments in the textile sector. The improvement in net profit represents a positive development in the company’s quarterly financial performance.

Nandan Denim operates in the textile manufacturing industry, with a presence in denim fabrics and other textile products. The company serves domestic and international markets.

The latest quarterly profit growth adds to the company’s financial performance narrative as market participants assess earnings trends and profitability across textile manufacturers.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 2, 2026 6:37 PM IST
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Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

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Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus
Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus
Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus
Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

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