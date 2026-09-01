Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

Nico Digital Leads Strategic Communications for Amit Metaliks’ ₹4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; CM of West Bengal Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces Foundation Stone Ceremony

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1: Strategic communications and digital PR agency Nico Digital has successfully led public relations and media communications for two significant events in West Bengal: SM Steels and Powver Limited’s association with the 15th edition of Aparajita and Amit Metaliks Limited’s ₹4,000-crore Greenfield Integrated Steel Plant project in Purulia.

The two mandates reflect Nico Digital’s growing capabilities in managing high-impact corporate communications across diverse sectors and narratives, from women’s empowerment, social impact and inclusive growth to industrial expansion, employment generation, sustainability and regional economic development.

Through strategic storytelling, targeted media outreach, journalist engagement, on-ground coordination and digital amplification, Nico Digital worked to ensure that both events were communicated not merely as standalone occasions, but as larger stories of transformation and impact.

Amplifying Amit Metaliks’ ₹4,000-Crore Industrial Expansion

Nico Digital also led the PR and media communications for Amit Metaliks Limited’s foundation stone laying ceremony for its upcoming Greenfield Integrated Steel Plant at Raghunathpur, Purulia, held on August 17, 2026.

The ceremony was graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Suvendu Adhikari, who laid the foundation stone for the integrated steel project, underscoring its significance to the state’s industrial development agenda.

With a planned investment of approximately ₹4,000 crore, the project represents a significant addition to West Bengal’s industrial landscape and is expected to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The campaign highlighted the project’s potential to generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, while creating opportunities for ancillary industries, logistics networks, suppliers and MSMEs in and around Purulia.

The event received a strong response from the media, generating extensive organic coverage across print, online and social media platforms, with the news gaining significant traction and visibility across the media landscape.

Positioning Aparajita as a Story of Inclusive Growth and Women’s Empowerment

For SM Steels and Powver Limited, Nico Digital managed communications around the company’s association with the 15th edition of Aparajita, held on August 14, 2026, at JW Marriott Kolkata.

Celebrated under the theme “Continuum,” the 15th edition of Aparajita recognised women who have broken barriers, challenged conventions and created meaningful impact across diverse fields. The event also marked the launch of the Aparajita Institution, an initiative designed to extend the platform’s mission beyond annual recognition by creating opportunities, strengthening communities and nurturing future generations of women leaders.

Nico Digital’s communications strategy centred on positioning SM Steels and Powver Limited’s association with Aparajita within the broader narrative of inclusive growth, responsible corporate citizenship and women’s empowerment.

Building Integrated Narratives Across Earned and Digital Media

Across both mandates, Nico Digital adopted an integrated communications approach designed around the larger purpose and impact of each event.

While the Aparajita campaign focused on women who are creating change and the importance of inclusive growth, the Amit Metaliks campaign centred on industrial investment, sustainability, employment and regional development.

The agency’s work included strategic narrative development, media mapping, targeted journalist outreach, media relationship management, content development, on-ground coordination, information dissemination and post-event amplification.

The approach was designed to create consistency across earned media and digital channels while ensuring that journalists and stakeholders had access to relevant information, leadership perspectives, and the larger context behind each event.

The two assignments further demonstrate Nico Digital’s ability to adapt its communication strategy to different stakeholder ecosystems while maintaining a common focus on credibility, relevance, visibility and measurable impact.

Aditya Kathotia, Founder, Nico Digital, added:

“The success of both campaigns was driven by close collaboration between our PR, content and digital teams. Each assignment demanded a different communication approach, audience strategy and media narrative. Our teams worked closely on media planning, journalist engagement, content development and on-ground execution to ensure that the stories were communicated with clarity and relevance. These mandates are a strong reflection of the agility and integrated thinking that define Nico Digital’s approach to strategic communications.”

The successful execution of the two campaigns reinforces Nico Digital’s growing portfolio of work across corporate, manufacturing, infrastructure, social impact and emerging sectors. Nico Digital continues to focus on integrated PR strategies that combine strategic storytelling, media relations, corporate communications and digital amplification.

About Nico Digital

Nico Digital is a revenue-focused AI-driven digital marketing and communications agency specialising in SEO, AI Search & Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), digital PR, performance marketing, and content strategy. Founded in 2010, the agency helps businesses turn digital visibility into measurable growth through data-driven strategies and AI-powered solutions. With over 175 active clients, 327+ successful campaigns, and a team of 100+ marketing and PR specialists, Nico Digital serves brands across India, the US, UK, Europe, and APAC. Led by Founder & CEO Aditya Kathotia, the agency partners with businesses across D2C, B2B, fintech, SaaS, and manufacturing sectors to build sustainable digital growth.

Website: https://www.nicodigital.com

Contact: +91 76860 42628 / +91 98301 57668

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