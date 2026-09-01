Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

Written By:
Last updated: September 1, 2026 21:28:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

Nico Digital Leads Strategic Communications for Amit Metaliks’ ₹4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; CM of West Bengal Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces Foundation Stone Ceremony

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1: Strategic communications and digital PR agency Nico Digital has successfully led public relations and media communications for two significant events in West Bengal: SM Steels and Powver Limited’s association with the 15th edition of Aparajita and Amit Metaliks Limited’s ₹4,000-crore Greenfield Integrated Steel Plant project in Purulia.

You Might Be Interested In

The two mandates reflect Nico Digital’s growing capabilities in managing high-impact corporate communications across diverse sectors and narratives, from women’s empowerment, social impact and inclusive growth to industrial expansion, employment generation, sustainability and regional economic development.

Through strategic storytelling, targeted media outreach, journalist engagement, on-ground coordination and digital amplification, Nico Digital worked to ensure that both events were communicated not merely as standalone occasions, but as larger stories of transformation and impact.

Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

Amplifying Amit Metaliks’ ₹4,000-Crore Industrial Expansion

Nico Digital also led the PR and media communications for Amit Metaliks Limited’s foundation stone laying ceremony for its upcoming Greenfield Integrated Steel Plant at Raghunathpur, Purulia, held on August 17, 2026.

The ceremony was graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shri Suvendu Adhikari, who laid the foundation stone for the integrated steel project, underscoring its significance to the state’s industrial development agenda.

With a planned investment of approximately ₹4,000 crore, the project represents a significant addition to West Bengal’s industrial landscape and is expected to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The campaign highlighted the project’s potential to generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, while creating opportunities for ancillary industries, logistics networks, suppliers and MSMEs in and around Purulia.

The event received a strong response from the media, generating extensive organic coverage across print, online and social media platforms, with the news gaining significant traction and visibility across the media landscape.

Positioning Aparajita as a Story of Inclusive Growth and Women’s Empowerment

For SM Steels and Powver Limited, Nico Digital managed communications around the company’s association with the 15th edition of Aparajita, held on August 14, 2026, at JW Marriott Kolkata.

Celebrated under the theme “Continuum,” the 15th edition of Aparajita recognised women who have broken barriers, challenged conventions and created meaningful impact across diverse fields. The event also marked the launch of the Aparajita Institution, an initiative designed to extend the platform’s mission beyond annual recognition by creating opportunities, strengthening communities and nurturing future generations of women leaders.

Nico Digital’s communications strategy centred on positioning SM Steels and Powver Limited’s association with Aparajita within the broader narrative of inclusive growth, responsible corporate citizenship and women’s empowerment.

Building Integrated Narratives Across Earned and Digital Media

Across both mandates, Nico Digital adopted an integrated communications approach designed around the larger purpose and impact of each event.

While the Aparajita campaign focused on women who are creating change and the importance of inclusive growth, the Amit Metaliks campaign centred on industrial investment, sustainability, employment and regional development.

The agency’s work included strategic narrative development, media mapping, targeted journalist outreach, media relationship management, content development, on-ground coordination, information dissemination and post-event amplification.

The approach was designed to create consistency across earned media and digital channels while ensuring that journalists and stakeholders had access to relevant information, leadership perspectives, and the larger context behind each event.

The two assignments further demonstrate Nico Digital’s ability to adapt its communication strategy to different stakeholder ecosystems while maintaining a common focus on credibility, relevance, visibility and measurable impact.

Aditya Kathotia, Founder, Nico Digital, added:

“The success of both campaigns was driven by close collaboration between our PR, content and digital teams. Each assignment demanded a different communication approach, audience strategy and media narrative. Our teams worked closely on media planning, journalist engagement, content development and on-ground execution to ensure that the stories were communicated with clarity and relevance. These mandates are a strong reflection of the agility and integrated thinking that define Nico Digital’s approach to strategic communications.”

The successful execution of the two campaigns reinforces Nico Digital’s growing portfolio of work across corporate, manufacturing, infrastructure, social impact and emerging sectors. Nico Digital continues to focus on integrated PR strategies that combine strategic storytelling, media relations, corporate communications and digital amplification.

About Nico Digital

Nico Digital is a revenue-focused AI-driven digital marketing and communications agency specialising in SEO, AI Search & Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), digital PR, performance marketing, and content strategy. Founded in 2010, the agency helps businesses turn digital visibility into measurable growth through data-driven strategies and AI-powered solutions. With over 175 active clients, 327+ successful campaigns, and a team of 100+ marketing and PR specialists, Nico Digital serves brands across India, the US, UK, Europe, and APAC. Led by Founder & CEO Aditya Kathotia, the agency partners with businesses across D2C, B2B, fintech, SaaS, and manufacturing sectors to build sustainable digital growth.

Website: https://www.nicodigital.com
Contact: +91 76860 42628 / +91 98301 57668

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

.post-content p {
text-align: justify;
}

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 1, 2026 9:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Dell again lifts forecasts as AI demand powers record results

Oracle licensing practices on EU antitrust regulator's radar, source says

Dell again lifts forecasts as AI demand powers record results

Wall Street ends lower as higher yields, rising oil prices mark shaky start to September

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 3-Bessent urges BOJ chief to combat weak yen with 'decisive' monetary steps

Anthropic resumes external cyber tests after Claude AI hacks

'Milamessi': Argentine restaurant cooks up tribute to retiring soccer great

NO US CASUALTIES FROM IRANIAN ATTACK ON FACILITIES IN JORDAN SO FAR, TWO U.S. OFFICIALS TELL REUTERS

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Watkins scores on debut as Al Hilal trounce Al Ahli 3-0

DELL CFO: WE’VE HAD A STRONG FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR, AND WE EXPECT THE 2ND HALF TO BE STRONGER

Oracle licensing practices on EU antitrust regulator's radar, source says

Messi gets a milanese farewell at an Argentine restaurant

BRIEF-Albany International Announces Successful Completion Of Its Strategic Review And Schedules Investors Call

Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion
Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion
Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion
Nico Digital Leads Communications for Amit Metaliks’ Rs 4,000-Crore Steel Project and Aparajita; Shri Suvendu Adhikari Graces the Occasion

QUICK LINKS