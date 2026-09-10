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Home > BL News > Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

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Last updated: September 10, 2026 18:32:27 IST

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Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

Venice [Italy], September 10: In a historic moment for international cross-cultural cinema, Bollywood actress and producer Niharica Raizada, representing India and Luxembourg, made her debut at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Marking the global launch of her banner Raizada Entertainments, Raizada walked the red carpet at the prestigious Sala Grande on September 5, 2026, for the world premiere of legendary director Amos Gitai’s latest work, The Road to Jericho, screening Out of Competition in the Venice Open section.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2026

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“Cinema must not turn away from human suffering. Standing in the Sala Grande

for ‘The Road to Jericho’, I felt the immense weight of memory, displacement,

and the urgent need for empathy in our world today.”

Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

— Niharica Raizada

A Hybrid Poem on the Israeli-Palestinian Reality

Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho is a poignant, 76-minute hybrid of documentary and narrative fiction. Tracing the historic corridor between Jerusalem and Jericho, the film focuses on Khan El Ahmar—a fragile Bedouin hamlet constructed of earth and tires, currently facing the threat of eviction.

The film weaves contemporary desert realities with archival material, featuring the voices of figures such as Jeanne Moreau, Arthur Miller, Samuel Fuller, and former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. By contrasting historical peace efforts with the present struggles of the Bedouin community, Gitai creates a meditation on memory, displacement, and human destiny.

Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

Emotional Resonance on the Global Stage

For Niharica Raizada—an actress (Sooryavanshi, IB71), medical scientist, and granddaughter of music composer O.P. Nayyar—attending the premiere of a film addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a deeply emotional milestone.

“As an artist representing India and Bollywood on this global stage, I felt profoundly moved by Amos Gitai’s vision,” Raizada reflected following the screening. “The Bedouin children of Khan El Ahmar represent a universal human spirit. At a time of intense geopolitical tension, ‘The Road to Jericho’ serves as a reminder of the power of peace, memory, and shared humanity.”

Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

By bringing Raizada Entertainments to La Biennale di Venezia, Raizada aligns her production banner with cinema that tackles complex geopolitical themes while bridging Eastern and Western artistic traditions.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 6:32 PM IST
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Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

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Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

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Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

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Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho
Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho
Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho
Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

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