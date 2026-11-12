Orient Green Power clocks Rs 106 Cr H1 FY27 Net Profit with an industry-leading 76% EBITDA margin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12: Orient Green Power Company Limited (NSE – GREENPOWER | BSE – 533263 | INE999K01014), one of India’s foremost independent renewable power producers, focused on renewable energy operations, has reported its Financial Results for Q2 and H1 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated, ₹ Cr)

Q2 FY27

Total Income for Q2 FY27 was ₹147 Cr, up 8% YoY .

for Q2 FY27 was . EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹117 Cr, up 12% YoY .

for Q2 FY27 was . EBITDA Margin for Q2 FY27 was 80%, up 251 bps YoY.

H1 FY27

Total Income for H1 FY27 was ₹233 Cr, up 2% YoY .

for H1 FY27 was . EBITDA for H1 FY27 was ₹177 Cr, up 4% YoY .

for H1 FY27 was . EBITDA Margin for H1 FY27 was 76%, up 147 bps YoY.

Capacity Highlight

17.6 MW Solar capacity added in Q2

Business Highlights:

We have reached H1 profit of ₹100 crore+ this year without the ₹16 crore one-time gain of last year. The Capacity additions and improved credit ratings helped in sustaining the same.

this year without the of last year. The Capacity additions and improved credit ratings helped in sustaining the same. Improved wind conditions during the quarter coupled with incremental generation from recently commissioned capacities offset the previous quarter’s deficit leading to a marginal surplus.

Revenues and EBITDA for the half year were marginally better by 2% y-o-y and 4% y-o-y respectively

respectively Net Profit however was lower as first half of previous fiscal had one-time exceptional income of ₹16 crore .

. Successfully commissioned 17.6 MW solar plant ; along with already commissioned 7 MW solar plant , one of rights issue objectives was fulfilled.

; along with already commissioned , one of rights issue objectives was fulfilled. Repowering capex approaching final phase and to commission shortly subject to regulatory approvals.

approaching final phase and to commission shortly subject to regulatory approvals. Entered into an EPC contract for expanding wind power capacity by 6.6 MW .

. Credit rating of material subsidiary upgraded to BBB by CRISIL; solar subsidiary rated BBB by ICRA.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO, said: “The wind availability improved in the current quarter when compared to the moderate wind of previous quarter. Coupled with the incremental generation from recently commissioned solar and wind capacities, the generation deficit witnessed in the previous quarter was reversed and surplus generation was achieved. This resulted in marginal improvement in operational profits for the first half of current fiscal.

In addition to the 7 MW solar plant already commissioned in the last fiscal, the company successfully added 17.6 MW solar capacity during the quarter and fulfilled one of the rights issue objects. The repowering project of 7.8 MW old wind turbines to improve operating efficiencies is nearing completion and anticipated to be commissioned in the upcoming quarter subject to regulatory approvals. The company has also entered into contract for adding 6.6 MW of wind capacity. The above capex are anticipated to be available in entirety for the next wind season and benefit the performance in years to come.”

About Orient Green Power Company Limited

Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL), headquartered in Chennai and promoted by SVL Limited, is among the largest independent renewable power producers in India. The Company currently operates ~381.7 MW of wind power capacity across high-potential states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, alongside a 10.5 MW wind farm in Croatia, Europe and a 24.6 MW solar power plant in Tamil Nadu.

As a top independent operator and developer of wind farms in India by aggregate installed capacity, OGPL has built its expertise in identifying optimal locations, deploying advanced wind turbine designs, and maximizing generation efficiency. Its projects are strategically located in states with strong wind energy potential and supportive renewable energy policies, reinforcing its competitive positioning in the sector. By combining years of operational experience, strong technical capabilities, and a commitment to sustainable growth, the Company continues to play a key role in advancing India’s renewable energy transition.

In FY26, the company on a consolidated basis reported Total Income of ₹315.57 Cr, EBITDA of ₹205.45 Cr and Net Profit of ₹71.57 Cr.

*Some of the statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, strategies, intentions and beliefs concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the level of market demand for our products/services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions in India and elsewhere around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry.

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