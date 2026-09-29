Parul University Hosts Verbal Duel 2026, Bringing Industry Perspectives to a State-Level Inter-University Debate

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 29: The state-level inter-university debate competition Verbal Duel 2026, organized by the Center for Development and Communication (CDC), Parul University, in collaboration with the Times of India Group, was further enriched with the presence of accomplished voices from the media and corporate world. The competition provided students with the opportunity to test their communication and reasoning skills and to learn from professionals who have a wealth of experience in communication-based roles. It was participated by 46 teams from universities and academic institutions across Gujarat.

The event was attended by many senior leaders and industry experts. Mr. Rahul Shankar, Senior Vice President, RMO, Bennett Coleman & Co., a media veteran, was part of the judging panel. His presence gave a taste of what the level of communication is like when ideas have to come across clearly and persuasively. His participation allowed students to be assessed on skills that far exceeded academic preparation, including how to structure an argument, speak with accuracy and respond to an opposing viewpoint.

Further, other prominent delegates like Ex Times of India professional Mr. Animesh Bhatt added yet another perspective with his long experience across The Times Group and Tata Group. Throughout his varied professional career, students learned a wider lens about how communication, confidence, and the ability to work with differing perspectives can influence interactions across a range of professional settings. His involvement also brought the experience of public speaking outside of the typical classroom or contest setting.

Their presence was especially relevant, considering the topics discussed at the competition. Students deliberated upon topics pertaining to Artificial Intelligence and human thought process, skill-based learning, social media and students’ mental health, digital and physical infrastructure, electric mobility, regenerative agriculture, and ease of doing business versus welfare schemes. Having experienced observers and critics evaluate these dialogs provided an opportunity for participants to understand the importance of clarity of thought and the ability to substantiate a point of view when engaging with complex contemporary issues.

The competition was inaugurated by Dr. Kunjal Sinha, Pro Vice Chancellor, Parul University, who emphasized the need for independent thinking increasingly in an artificial intelligence-driven world. Her message urged students to question information, check what they encounter, and keep their own judgment, using technology as a supportive tool, a methodology which closely mirrored the impromptu reasoning required by the debate format.

The competition was also an educational experience outside the podium due to the guest presence of competitors. Students had to listen, process an opposing argument, and respond within a limited time frame and were able to demonstrate and refine skills such as active listening, critical thinking, concise communication, and adaptability while receiving evaluation from experienced practitioners.

The convergence of students and accomplished guests ultimately gave Verbal Duel 2026 a wider purpose. The participants not only got an opportunity to compete with their peers from institutions across Gujarat but also got exposed to the perspectives shaped by years of working with communication, audiences, and complex ideas. The contest thus made a bridge between academic expression and the skills students will continue to use as they move into professional and public life.