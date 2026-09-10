Project 50: Jaipur Kurti Targets 50 Retail Stores by March 2027

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 10: Nandani Creation Ltd (NCL), a leading women Indian wear player selling apparel under Jaipur Kurti brand, announced Project 50, a strategic retail expansion Programme aimed at expanding Jaipur Kurti’s retail stores network from 18 stores to 50 stores by March 31, 2027. The initiative is part of the Company’s strategy to expand its customer reach and strengthen its presence across retail, D2C and marketplace channels.

“Project 50 is more than a retail store expansion. Project 50 marks the beginning of the next phase of Jaipur Kurti’s growth journey, combining retail expansion with investments in technology, AI-led business intelligence, product development, inventory productivity with operational capabilities.

The initiative is designed not only to expand the Company’s physical retail footprint, but also to create a stronger and more integrated omnichannel platform across Retail, D2C, Marketplaces and Social Commerce, with a clear focus on top-line growth, customer reach, operational efficiency and sustainable bottom-line improvement.

Project 50-Scaling the Next Phase of Jaipur Kurti

Under Project 50, Jaipur Kurti plans to add 32 net new stores to its existing network, with the expansion planned in phases and a targeted opening pace of approximately 4–6 stores per month.

The objective is to build a larger and more productive retail network, while integrating stores, D2C and marketplace channels into one coordinated growth engine.

Retail | D2C | Marketplaces | Social

The objective is simple: one customer, one brand, multiple channels.

Project 50 will focus on five key growth levers:

01 | EXPAND

Increase the retail footprint and customer reach.

02 | PRODUCT

Strengthen design, merchandise and newness with sharper demand-led planning.

03 | AI, DATA & ANALYTICS

Deploy technology, AI and advanced analytics across demand forecasting, assortment planning, inventory allocation, customer behavior, pricing, replenishment and store productivity.

03 | INVENTORY

Improve allocation, availability and inventory rotation across channels.

04 | SCALE

Build production, sourcing, people and supply-chain capacity ahead of growth.

05 | PROFITABLE GROWTH & DISCIPLINE

Link expansion with store-level economics, productivity, working-capital planning, cash-flow management and disciplined capital allocation.

Building the Engine Behind the Stores

As the retail network scales, Jaipur Kurti will strengthen the operating infrastructure behind it — from production and sourcing to warehouse, technology, merchandise allocation and store operations.

A centralised inventory approach will allow the Company to manage stores, D2C and marketplaces as one commercial ecosystem, rather than as independent channels.

The Company will evaluate expansion not only through store additions, but through parameters such as store productivity, like-for-like growth, inventory efficiency, sell-through, customer acquisition and retention, working-capital efficiency and overall financial discipline.

The Company’s stated objective is to establish a profitable and repeatable expansion model rather than pursue growth purely for footprint.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited, said: “Project 50 is a defining step in Jaipur Kurti’s growth journey. We are not simply aiming to add stores; we are building the operating engine required to scale the brand.

Our focus is to bring retail, D2C and marketplaces together, improve product and inventory productivity, and build the capabilities required for sustainable expansion. As we grow from 18 to 50 stores, disciplined execution and financial control will remain as important as growth itself.

As we move from 18 to 50 stores, our objective is to grow the top line while simultaneously building stronger operating leverage and improving the bottom line while customer focus and financial control will remain as important as growth itself.

We are building this business for the long term. Project 50 is not just a store-count milestone; it is the next phase of building Jaipur Kurti as a scalable, technology-enabled and financially disciplined national fashion brand.”

What Success Looks Like

By March 31, 2027, Jaipur Kurti aims to establish a 50-store retail network supported by an integrated, technology-enabled omnichannel operating model.

Success will be measured not only by the number of stores added, but by the Company’s ability to build a more productive retail network, increase customer reach, improve inventory efficiency, strengthen like-for-like performance, enhance operating efficiency and maintain financial discipline.

The Company will measure success not only through store additions, but through customer reach, store productivity, like-for-like growth, inventory efficiency, technology and AI adoption, operating leverage and financial discipline.

Current Brand’s Presence

Besides this partnership, company currently operates 8 COCO retail stores (3 in Jaipur, 1 in Ahmedabad, 1 in Kota, 1 in Shri Ganganagar, 1 in Lucknow & 1 in Ghaziabad) and 8 FOFO retail stores (3 in Delhi, 2 in Gurugram, 1 in Mumbai, 1 in Ajmer, 1 in Ludhiana), 30+ Shoppers Stop Stores, 70+ SIS Store, 80+ Reliance Trends Store, 25+ Avantara & Kalanikethan Stores, 20+Reliance Centro Stores, 25+ Fashion factory stores and many more. The company also retails through all the major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, etc, through its proprietary website https://www.jaipurkurti.com/ and through its mobile application available on both App Store and Play Store. The company is also available in Quick Commerce with Swiggy InstaMart ensuing rapid delivery and increasing accessibility.

About Nandani Creation Ltd.

Nandani Creation, founded in 2012, is Jaipur based online-first fashion player offering women’s Indian wear products under the brands “Jaipur Kurti”, “Amaiva- By Jaipur Kurti”, “Jaipur Kurti Luxe” & “Desi Fusion”. The company has its Head Office in Jaipur with sales channels comprising of online platforms and offline stores.