New Delhi [India], November 17: Rathi Steel And Power Limited (BSE: 504903), a Ghaziabad-based manufacturer of carbon and stainless steel long products, including TMT bars and stainless steel wire rods, has announced its unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights – Q2 & H1 FY27

Q2 FY27 Key Financial Highlights

Revenue from Operations: ₹204.32 Cr, up 30.73% YoY

₹204.32 Cr, up 30.73% YoY Total Income: ₹204.43 Cr, up 30.68% YoY

₹204.43 Cr, up 30.68% YoY EBITDA: ₹7.32 Cr, up 14.89% YoY

₹7.32 Cr, up 14.89% YoY EBITDA Margin: 3.58%, down 49 bps YoY

3.58%, down 49 bps YoY PAT: ₹2.53 Cr, up 55.77% YoY

₹2.53 Cr, up 55.77% YoY PAT Margin: 1.24%, up 20 bps YoY

1.24%, up 20 bps YoY EPS: ₹0.29, up 52.63% YoY

H1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights

Revenue from Operations: ₹397.73 Cr, up 27.64% YoY

₹397.73 Cr, up 27.64% YoY Total Income: ₹398.10 Cr, up 27.66% YoY

₹398.10 Cr, up 27.66% YoY EBITDA: ₹15.09 Cr, up 19.80% YoY

₹15.09 Cr, up 19.80% YoY EBITDA Margin: 3.79%, down 25 bps YoY

3.79%, down 25 bps YoY PAT: ₹6.01 Cr, up 71.23% YoY

₹6.01 Cr, up 71.23% YoY PAT Margin: 1.51%, up 38 bps YoY

1.51%, up 38 bps YoY EPS: ₹0.70, up 70.73% YoY

EBITDA includes other income; EBITDA and net profit margins are calculated on total income.

Quantitative volume figures exclude volume related to miscellaneous items.

Key Business Highlights

VOLUME-LED GROWTH Q2 FY27 sales volume rose to 32,028 MT, up 28.86% YoY and 12.89% over Q1 FY27 (28,372 MT). H1 FY27 sales volume reached 60,400 MT, up 29.28% from 46,719 MT in H1 FY26. LOWER COST OF FUNDS The Company negotiated a reduction of about 450 bps in the rate of interest with its existing lender and raised additional need-based funds to support growing business requirements. ROLLING MILL UTILISATION The Company is targeting rolling mill utilisation of 55–60% in FY27, up from about 51–52% in FY26. With a rolling capacity of 2,00,000 TPA, there is ample headroom for volume growth, and steel melting shop utilisation will be scaled up progressively in line with business growth. PRODUCT MIX & MARGINS The Company continues to focus on value-added products and on margin optimisation over pure volume growth. A judicious mix of stainless steel and TMT bars gives it the flexibility to follow demand and margins. VALUE-ADDED EXPANSION The Company is evaluating an upgrade of the steel melting shop at its Ghaziabad facility to expand its value-added products portfolio.

About Rathi Steel And Power Limited

Rathi Steel and Power Limited (RSPL), headquartered in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is a leading manufacturer of stainless steel and mild steel long products. Established in 1971, the company carries forward the renowned Rathi legacy built over five decades of innovation, trust, and quality in steel manufacturing.

Operating a modern integrated facility spread across about 12.5 acres in the NCR region, RSPL has a steel melting capacity of about 85,000 tonnes per annum and a rolling capacity of 2,00,000 tonnes per annum. Its diverse product portfolio includes stainless steel billets, wire rods, and TMT bars. It is India’s only stainless-steel wire rod manufacturer using direct billet charging technology, ensuring superior energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

In FY26, RSPL reported Total Income of ₹716.49 Cr, EBITDA of ₹28.90 Cr, and PAT of ₹12.87 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Rathi Steel And Power Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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