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Home > BL News > Raymond Limited Accelerates Andhra Pradesh Expansion to Support Growth Momentum

Raymond Limited Accelerates Andhra Pradesh Expansion to Support Growth Momentum

Raymond Limited Accelerates Andhra Pradesh Expansion to Support Growth Momentum

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Last updated: October 12, 2026 14:25:10 IST

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Raymond Limited Accelerates Andhra Pradesh Expansion to Support Growth Momentum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Raymond Limited through its subsidiary companies is accelerating its capacity expansion in Andhra Pradesh to support strong business momentum and growing customer requirements.

As part of this strategy, the Company’s subsidiary is setting up an additional brownfield facility in proximity to its existing Mega manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The facility is being developed as an interim capacity augmentation initiative and is expected to support incremental customer requirements and volumes during the current financial year.

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The decision to accelerate brownfield capacity addition reflects the Company’s focus on responding swiftly to customer demand while maintaining capital and execution discipline.

In parallel, Raymond’s planned greenfield project in Andhra Pradesh is progressing as scheduled. The greenfield facility is envisaged as a larger, long-term manufacturing platform that will significantly enhance the Company’s infrastructure and capacity to support its medium- to long-term growth plans.

Sanjeev Sharma , Joint Managing Director & CEO, JKMPTL- Raymond Group said “The accelerated expansion in Andhra Pradesh reflects the strong momentum we are seeing in the business. While our greenfield project remains the foundation for our longerterm growth, the additional brownfield capacity will allow us to respond faster to current customer requirements. This approach enables us to capture near-term opportunities while continuing to build a scalable platform for sustained growth.”

The combination of near-term brownfield expansion and the planned greenfield facility provides Raymond with a two-stage capacity expansion strategy:

a. Near-term capacity augmentation to address current customer requirements and incremental volumes; and

b. Long-term scalable infrastructure to support future growth and expanding customer opportunities.

This expansion reinforces Raymond Limited’s strategy of building a scalable, capitalefficient manufacturing platform, while progressively strengthening its capabilities to address opportunities across domestic and global markets.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 2:25 PM IST
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Raymond Limited Accelerates Andhra Pradesh Expansion to Support Growth Momentum

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Raymond Limited Accelerates Andhra Pradesh Expansion to Support Growth Momentum
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